Game of Thrones Direwolf Dog Dies After Cancer Battle

It's a sad day for Game of Thrones fans everywhere, as one of the beloved Stark direwolves as passed away. Odin, the Inuit dog who played Bran's direwolf Summer on the HBO series, died on Thursday. The dog was diagnosed with cancer back in November 2019 and sought treatment in Dublin each and every week for the past four months. Fans raised more than £12,000 to help with medical bills to care for Odin, but he ultimately lost his battle with the disease. Odin was 10 years old at the time of his passing.

"Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning," his owners wrote on social media. "It's difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin let a life like no other dog."

"Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at seven weeks old," the owners continued. "All we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odin's passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories than some people would."

Others who spent time with Odin over the years have taken to sites like Twitter to share tributes to the late canine. Byron, the comedian behind the travel blog Totally Effin Lost, recounted his experience meeting Odin in 2019.

Sad news for my fellow Game of Thrones fans: Odin, the dog who played Bran’s Direwolf Summer, died today. I got to meet Odin on a GOT tour in N Ireland last year. He was a very sweet dog and let me pet him even though he was a famous TV star. We’ll miss you Odin!🐺 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/9rc3uGvQDP — Byron (@TotallyEffnLost) March 26, 2020

"Sad news for my fellow Game of Thrones fans: Odin, the dog who played Bran's Direwolf Summer, died today," Byron wrote. "I got to meet Odin on a GOT tour in N Ireland last year. He was a very sweet dog and let me pet him even though he was a famous TV star. We'll miss you Odin!"

