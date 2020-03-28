HBO Delays New Seasons of Barry and Succession Because of Coronavirus Shutdown

Like so many other television shows and feature films, HBO has pressed the pause button on some of their highly anticipated new movies. The third seasons of both Barry and Succession has been delayed as production on both Emmy award winning series has been post-poned in the wake of the COVID-19 coroanvirus pandemic. An HBO spokesperson told Variety: “We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so. Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely.” It's unclear when the two shows will return, but Barry has previously premiered at the end of March for the past two years, meaning season three might be significantly delayed.

Co-created and starring Bill Hader, who previously won an Emmy for the series, the darkly comic Barry follows the titular character as a contract killer turned wannabe actor. Part of its official description reads "While he has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, Barry soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play." Hader stars alongside Gotham's Anthony Carrigan plus Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg.

Succession on the other hand "follows the Roys—media tycoon Logan and his four grown children—as they struggle to retain control of their empire amidst internal and external threats." Brian Cox stars and leads an ensemble that includes Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, and Sarah Snook.

Countless other shows have also been suspended and paused as a result of the coronavirus spread including Amazon's ambitious Lord of the Rings TV series, Marvel Studios' Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus The Walking Dead season 11 pre-production has been delayed with Fear the Walking Dead filming shut down, and all of Netflix's US and Canadian productions on pause.

Not everything HBO related is on pause though as WarnerMedia announced earlier today they still intend to debut their new streaming service HBO Max during its previously announced release time this May. When HBO Max launches it will cost $14.99 a month and will include content from the likes of HBO, Cartoon Network, TNT, TruTV, Crunchy Roll, DC Universe, TBS, and even originals for the service. In addition, feature films from Warner B

