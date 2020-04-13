Tiger King Fans Can't Stop Roasting Joel McHale After New Episode Is Released

Sunday saw the addition of The Tiger King and I to Netflix, an eighth episode to the streamer's wildly popular Tiger King docuseries. Hosted by comedian Joel McHale, the episode was filmed and produced entirely remote, featuring the Community alum interviewing those people involved in the series. It didn't take long for fans of the original seven episodes to notice McHale's grating tone and, at times, dehumanizing questions. As such, McHale himself quickly become a trending topic on Twitter as the masses couldn't help but to roast the comedian.

Featuring the ensemble cast of Tiger King, McHale ended up interviewing most everyone involved with two major exceptions. Joe Exotic — the eccentric personality the whole series is based on — or Carole Baskin weren't featured in the series. Baskin had said last week through a representative that she wouldn't be partaking in any additional opportunities with the Netflix show. Prior to the statement, Baskin wrote a lengthy blog post where she aired her grievances with how the series producers portrayed her in the documentary.

"When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive," she said. "There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers."

See what the Tiger King bingers are saying of McHale's guest-hosting spot below: