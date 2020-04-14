Saved by the Bell Reboot Still on Track for 2020 Release

NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that it's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, would be available for certain Comcast subscribers on April 15th, with its wide launch still planned for this July. The company also revealed that many of the original series that were planned for the launch, and the rest of 2020, would likely be delayed due to the productions halted by the coronavirus crisis. Fortunately for TV fans, one of the most highly anticipated projects coming to the new service is still on track for a launch this year. Of course, we're talking about the Saved by the Bell reboot series.

During a call with press on Tuesday, Peacock chairman Matt Strauss confirmed that many of the new originals were going to be delayed until 2021, but that a few were far enough along in production to still make their planned releases this year. The Psych Movie sequel and Brave New World are both ready to go and will be available when Peacock arrives this summer. Both the Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell reboots are going to come sometime after that, but still in 2020.

“We’re all unclear when exactly things are going to go back to normal and we’re going to be able to pick up where we left off with certain aspects of the original productions,” Strauss said. “We are very, very optimistic that there’s a handful of originals that we will have. Brave New World, is essentially done, Psych movie is also done and some of the reboots like Punky Brewster and Saved By The Bell, we feel optimistic that we can also have them available in 2020 as well as a few others.”

Original Saved by the Bell cast members include Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who will be returning alongside newcomers Josie Totah, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli. The show is being written by Tracey Wigfield, who will also executive produce alongside Peter Engel and Franco Bario.

Peacock is set to launch in the United States on July 15th. The new Saved by the Bell series doesn't yet have an official release date.

