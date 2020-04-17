Young Sheldon Viewers Shocked By Dark Ending

Young Sheldon fans were very shocked by this week’s dark ending. The episode featured Dale going off for the weekend while leaving Georgie in charge of the store. Things get a bit hairy from there, as Georgie gets distracted, someone steals $400 from the cash register. Now, there is no way to come up with that kind of money, so it’s panic time for Georgie. Meanwhile, the romantic getaway turns a bit sour for Dale as he suggests that he and Connie get married. However, she’s not feeling the same way and lets him know about it.

Of course, that leads to a prompt trip back home. So, upon returning to the store, Dale and Georgie have their moment of truth. It turns out, he’s come up with the $400 out of his own pay and volunteers to give it up to square the debut. Georgie asks Dale if they are “good,” but Dale then succinctly tells him that he’s fired. That’s it, ice cold and to the point. The viewers were absolutely stunned at how this all went down and they flocked to social media to share their surprise at the end of the episode.

Check out CBS’s synopsis for the show down below:

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in.”

“Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.”

