The Big Bang Theory Fans Are Freaking Out That Intro Timeline Ends At 2020

Don't look now, but the timeline in the introduction for The Big Bang Theory ends in 2020. All things considered, it's a little pop culture tidbit that currently has fans freaking out the typical social media platforms. If you've seen the show, you know what we're talking about — the catchy 30-second opening set to an incredible piece by the Barenaked Ladies. Then, at bottom of the screen, a timeline moves from right to left quickly as the intro proceeds through the years. Then, out of nowhere, it suddenly stops when it reaches 2020.

Interestingly enough, the hit show wrapped up its illustrious run last year so considering everything going on at the moment, the 2020 timeline does add a peculiar angle to it all. Did the showrunners know something was up? Did they plan to originally end the show in 2020 but the network said otherwise? Whatever the case, the situation has fans a bit perturbed, and you can see what they are saying about the show below: