10 Years Ago Today, This Sci-Fi Masterpiece Series Started & I’m Still Bitter That It Ended

Some of the best sci-fi TV series have been tragically cancelled before their time. Firefly, The OA, Sense8, and many more have fallen victim to studios pulling the plug. Despite passionate fanbases, science fiction shows often struggle to attract a wide enough audience to justify their high production costs. And unfortunately, creating believable, immersive worlds can be costly.

On December 14th, 2015, Syfy aired the first episode of The Expanse, a rich, smart, grounded saga written by James S.A. Corey (duo Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) and developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The series speculates hundreds of years into humanity’s future in a colonized solar system. However, despite critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase, Syfy canceled the series after Season 3. Amazon revived it for a few more chapters after the fan campaign #SaveTheExpanse, but it was once again cut after Season 6, ending only halfway through Corey’s nine-book saga.

The Expanse Is Brilliant, but it Ended Too Soon

prime video

The sixth and final season of The Expanse wrapped up the “Free Navy” arc with Marco Inaros defeated, the Belt reshaped, and Earth and Mars entering an uneasy new era. Yet those who have read the novels know that’s only the midpoint of a much larger story. The final three books jump forward in time and expand the series, sending humanity further into the unknown. The show stops just before several seismic shifts, leaving us staring through the open gate toward the Laconian Empire.

The decision to end the show was primarily logistical rather than creative, but according to the creators, it did align with a natural stopping point. The actors would have needed to be aged for the time jump, and with sci-fi being too niche and the show too expensive, it was a fair business decision. Still, it was a disappointment to anyone following the show. Especially so soon after the first cancellation, fans online lamented the emotional rollercoaster, and the second axe dealt the final blow.

Despite its premature ending, what The Expanse accomplished over six seasons remains unmatched in the genre. Because the writers handled the conclusion with grace and precision, it remains one of the best sci-fi shows of the 21st century. Ten years later, we’re still bitter we didn’t get the full story, but we’re glad it got the greenlight over a decade ago.

