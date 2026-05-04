11 Years Later, We Finally Know Why Kong’s Skull Island Matters to the Monsterverse

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 finally explains the Monsterverse’s biggest mystery – why Skull Island is so important. Situated in the Pacific Ocean, Skull Island is one of the most important places in the Monsterverse. Largely uncharted and surrounded by a destructive storm wall, it’s home to an unusual number of Titans and so-called “megafauna.” It’s a place where pretty much everything is always trying to kill you, meaning even Monarch tread with care on Skull Island.

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It’s never been entirely clear why Skull Island is so unique, though. In the novelization of Kong: Skull Island, Dr. Andrews theorized the island is actually a part of the Hollow Earth that somehow rose to the surface, bringing with it aspects of the Hollow Earth’s unique ecosystem. Supporting this, an Easter egg in Monarch Season 2’s credits appeared to hint Skull Island has actually disappeared back into the Hollow Earth on occasion, for unknown reasons. Now, though, Monarch‘s Season 2 finale finally reveals the truth.

Skull Island is Grand Central Station

Bill Randa theorized that Titans travel through a network of rifts, which they are able to open at will. These rifts are equivalent to the vile vortices of Monsterverse lore, and they crisscross the globe, taking Titans in and out of the Axis Mundi – a strange realm that exists between the surface world and the Hollow Earth, where time compression and even time travel seem to be possible. It’s currently unclear why rifts open at specific locations and can’t be opened anywhere using the right technology (or a Titan).

Still, Monarch has proved Bill right about the network. Most importantly, though, he also deduced that the network had a sort of “hub” – a Grand Central Station on the railway network, if you like. Every one of the rifts has some sort of connection to Skull Island, presumably because the fabric of reality is unnaturally thin here. Bill even found the hub, the central rift, but sadly died during his investigations.

This finally explains why Skull Island is so special. It’s the easiest place for Titans to emerge, while they can also use the rift to get back to the Axis Mundi and the Hollow Earth. Anyone or anything transported through a different rift could wind up at Skull Island, explaining why it has so many different species of megafauna. There’s nowhere in the world quite like Skull Island… or is there?

Is There Anywhere Else Like Skull Island?

Skull Island is part of a global system, and that raises the interesting question whether there could be another location like it – perhaps antipodean, mirroring the North and South Poles. Given Skull Island is situated in the South Pacific, any mirrored location would be in the central Atlantic, off the coast of West Africa, perhaps even on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. That may even explain why it hasn’t been so far; vast portions of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge remain unexplored, simply because of its depth.

All this is purely theoretical, of course, albeit a logical extension of Monarch Season 2’s revelations. What can be said for sure, though, is that Bill Randa’s theories were correct. Skull Island is indeed “Grand Central Station,” probably the most important rift in the entire Monsterverse.

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