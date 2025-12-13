27 Years Ago Today, The X-Files Debuts a Terrifying Christmas Episode (Which Included Two Hollywood Legends)

It might be hard to believe, but one of the creepiest episodes of The X-Files is a Christmas episode. Over the course of its eleven seasons, the popular sci-fi horror show thrilled audiences through the investigations of FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who delve into the supernatural and unexplained. From ghost sightings to harrowing encounters with alien creatures, the duo’s cases rarely failed to captivate and terrify audiences. Many of The X-Files‘ scariest episodes are still spine-chilling today, compelling many fans of the show to re-watch the best installments. One The X-Files episode that everyone needs to appreciate takes place right before Christmas, and this year is the perfect time to watch it again.

The X-Files Season 6, Episode 6 is titled “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas,” and it aired on December 13, 1998. In the installment, Mulder and Scully arrive at an abandoned and supposedly haunted house on Christmas Eve. Upon investigating the property, Mulder and Scully endure a horrifying series of events that test their trust in each other. The Monster of the Week story notably features legendary actors Ed Asner and Lily Tomlin in guest roles. As one of only two Christmas-themed episodes of The X-Files, “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas” should land on all fans’ watchlists 27 years after it aired.

“How the Ghosts Stole Christmas” Is a Haunting Holiday Tale

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Television

The episode hooks viewers from the start as Mulder explains that a couple who previously lived in the mansion agreed to die by suicide together on Christmas in 1917 and now return every Christmas Eve to haunt those who cross their path. Once inside the decayed residence, the door shuts behind Mulder and Scully, triggering strange noises and mysterious visions. While separated, the agents find themselves face-to-face with the ghosts of the couple, Maurice (Asner) and Lyda (Tomlin). They convince Scully that Mulder will betray her and carry out a suicide pact like they did. In an intense back-and-forth, Scully and Mulder shoot each other, though it’s eventually revealed that the entire situation was an illusion created by Lyda. The agents then walk out of the house shaken, yet unscathed, and later exchange Christmas gifts.

“How the Ghosts Stole Christmas” is an utterly chilling episode of The X-Files, but it’s not the ghosts who make it so scary. Rather, what’s terrifying is how Mulder and Scully turn against one another to the point of violence. Through so many daunting scenarios in The X-Files, Mulder and Scully always have each other’s backs, but this time, they appeared dangerously close to ending their partnership for good — even though none of what happens is real. “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas” reaches its most frightening scene when Mulder and Scully crawl through the house in trails of their own blood as the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” unsettlingly plays in the background. Seeing the agents in such a grisly ordeal is one of the more disturbing moments in The X-Files.

Additionally, the eerie atmosphere and the creepy old house enhance the episode’s horror elements, making for a gripping traditional ghost story. Duchovny and Anderson are at the top of their game, convincingly scaring the audience into believing that Mulder and Scully will meet their demise at each other’s hands. Although not exactly family-friendly, “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas” is a great episode of TV for horror lovers to watch during the holidays.

Ed Asner and Lily Tomlin Are the Real Stars of the Episode

Image Courtesy of 20th century television

It’s a real treat to see two Hollywood legends take center stage in The X-Files. Asner and Tomlin deliver outstanding performances that fit the episode’s spooky and unpredictable direction. Surprisingly, Maurice and Lyda’s ghosts come across as more comedic than scary. There’s still a ghoulish air surrounding their presence, but the way Maurice and Lyda playfully attempt to trick Mulder and Scully is amusing to watch. This dynamic balance of humor and horror reflects Asner and Tomlin’s immense talent in front of the camera that longtime movie and TV fans know well.

Asner, best known for playing Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, voicing Carl Fredricksen in Up (2009), and playing Santa in the Christmas classic Elf (2003), died in 2021 at the age of 91. The seven-time Emmy winner’s acting prowess hasn’t been forgotten, though, and fans of The X-Files should take time to see his amazing guest appearance on the show. Tomlin, a lasting star thanks to her stand-up comedy work, Broadway career, and roles in films like Nashville (1975), All of Me (1984), and Grandma (2015), was the perfect choice to play a wickedly funny ghost in The X-Files‘ best Christmas episode. The two renowned performers are the highlight of “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas,” cementing the episode as a must-watch every holiday season.

All episodes of The X-Files are available to stream on Hulu.

