This Is Still the Scariest Episode of The X-Files for Me

The X-Files delivered some legendary scares across its 200-plus episode run across 11 seasons, but one episode stands as the most terrifying of them all. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, The X-Files fixates on the lead characters’ investigations of supernatural and extraterrestrial cases. There are so many horrifying episodes featuring frightening monsters and killers like the giant radioactive worm man in “The Host” and the serial murderer who can move through the tiniest of spaces in “Squeeze”. One episode, “Home,” was so scary it was given a TV-MA rating and a viewer discretion warning. Still, there’s another episode that’s even creepier

Season 5, Episode 19, “Folie à Deux,” remains the spookiest episode of The X-Files to date. Aired in 1998 and written by Breaking Bad‘s Vince Gilligan, the Monster of the Week story centers on a telemarketer who begins experiencing hallucinations of his boss as a giant insect. The ensuing chain reaction of events sees one of The X-Files‘ scariest creatures appear multiple times while madness takes over. “Folie à Deux,” as a phrase, implies delusion shared by two people, and this chilling X-Files episode will have viewers questioning their sanity.

The Scary Events of The X-Files Episode, “Folie à Deux,” Explained

After VinylRight employee Gary Lambert sees his horrific insect boss turn his co-worker into a zombie, he records a manifesto claiming that only he can see the monster, who “hides in the light.” Mulder heads over to investigate the situation and learns that several other X-Files cases similarly involved hidden monsters. Before Scully arrives to help Mulder, Gary takes him hostage along with everyone else in the office. Gary asserts that he’s trying to protect them from the their boss, the monster, and shoots one of the hostages he has deemed a zombie. Scully and the police outside coordinate a rescue attempt. The FBI breaches the room and shoots Gary, moments after Mulder sees the insect monster for the first time.

Restless and paranoid in the aftermath, Mulder looks further into other cases relating to VinylRight and hidden monsters. Scully doesn’t buy Mulder’s theory that an actual insect creature is real and dismisses his visions as psychosis induced by the traumatic event. Mulder then visits the home of another VinylRight employee, where he sees the enormous bug attack her and make her a zombie as it scurries around the house. The event lands Mulder in a psychiatric hospital, and he again hears and sees the insect.

One frightening sequence sees Mulder strapped to his bed, screaming while the monster creeps around. When Scully visits Mulder, she has her own vision of a corpse. Now able to see the insect too, Scully shoots at it before it escapes out the window. The two agents return to duty and are informed about the mysterious disappearances of several VinylRight team members. The episode ends with a new telemarketing employee hearing the insect creep up on him as he says, “It’s here.”

“Folie à Deux” was well received by viewers, it sits at a 8.5 user rating on IMDb. The episode exists as one of The X-Files‘ better installments thanks to its eerie narrative, outstanding acting performances, and palpable suspense. A standalone story with a focus on inciting fear into viewers, “Folie à Deux” generates some fantastic scares. Moreover, the episode tells a compelling mystery that easily stacks up to the more closely connected chapters of The X-Files.

Why Is “Folie à Deux” the Most Terrifying Episode of The X-Files?

“Folie à Deux” prevails as The X-Files‘ scariest episode, and for good reason. First of all, the giant insect monster is nightmare-inducing stuff despite its slightly dated CGI. Insects are one of the most common fears among humans, and that makes the the imagery in “Folie à Deux” especially effective at terrifying viewers. Outside of the horrifying creepy crawler at the center of “Folie à Deux,” the episode succeeds in generating a tense atmosphere from start to finish. The opening scene at the telemarketing office sets an unnerving mood, and the hostage sequence radiates an exceptional level of hair-raising intensity. Furthermore, the insanity of the monster’s victims is truly harrowing, particularly due to the isolating nature of this delusion. Depictions of Gary and Mulder freaking out over the insect’s chilling noises and its disgusting appearance makes one want to look away.

All in all, it’s hard to find an episode of The X-Files with such an ability to frighten audiences. “Folie à Deux” appeals to people’s horror of huge bugs and lurking apparitions in an expertly designed way without any jump scares. The episode’s ominous conclusion continues the monster’s reign of terror, providing a spooky exclamation point to the narrative. The X-Files doesn’t always fully lean into its horror elements, but “Folie à Deux” is a perfect example that the series could produce top-notch scares when it wanted to.

All seasons of The X-Files are currently available to stream on Hulu.