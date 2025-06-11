10 Best X-Files Characters That Aren’t Mulder or Scully

When you think of The X-Files, chances are the first names that come to mind are Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, and rightfully so. Played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, the iconic duo are the heart and soul of Chris Carter’s long-running paranormal procedural. Their performances worked so seamlessly with the tone of the show that they became pop icons, even getting to cameo in things like The Simpsons, and having Britpop band Catatonia name a song after them for their troubles. But one of the reasons The X-Files endured for so long, and earned its place in the pop culture hall of fame, was its supporting cast.

From shadowy conspirators to offbeat allies and memorable monsters-of-the-week, The X-Files boasts one of the richest character benches in genre television. So today, we’re celebrating the unforgettable figures who helped make The X-Files the eerie, paranoid, and endlessly fascinating series fans still obsess over. These 10 X-Files characters are who we think deserve the same acknowledgement as Mulder and Scully.

10) Alex Krycek

Few characters in The X-Files sparked as much loathing and intrigue as Alex Krycek.

Played by Nicholas Lea, Krycek’s slimy first appearance was in Season 2 as Mulder’s new FBI assistant. But it didn’t take long for fans to realize something was off.

He was a double agent for the sinister Syndicate, and became one of the show’s most persistent villains, betraying everyone around him. From losing an arm to aligning with aliens to getting unceremoniously shot by Skinner, Krycek’s journey was pure X-Files chaos with him also somehow managing to avoid death in increasingly bizarre ways like being trapped in a missile silo.

Fans loved to hate him and Krycek’s duplicity and survival instincts made him endlessly compelling. betraying, backstabbing, and somehow surviving everything thrown at him, Krycek was one of The X-Files’ best bad guys.

9) Monica Reyes

Introduced in Season 8, Monica Reyes — played by Annabeth Gish — had the unenviable task of stepping into a series that had already established one of TV’s most iconic partnerships. But to her credit, Reyes brought something fresh to the show’s final stretch. She was a softer, more intuitive character who brought that energy to the show’s dynamic, often clashing with more rigid figures at the FBI.

Though her run on the series divided some fans, others appreciated the fresh angle Reyes brought during the show’s later years. A believer in the paranormal with a compassionate, upbeat personality, Reyes served as a counter to Doggett’s skepticism. While the final seasons.

Many also felt that Reyes deserved better writing, especially when they gave her the controversial arc in the X-Files revival. The decision to have Reyes align with the Cigarette Smoking Man and assist in his apocalyptic plan sparked heated debate among fans and critics. Many were shocked by her apparent betrayal of Scully, especially given her earlier portrayal as empathetic and morally centered.

Whether viewed as a tragic fall or a writing misstep, her choices in the revival cemented her place as one of the most polarizing and talked-about figures in the show.

8) The Lone Gunmen

By now, even casual fans know about The Lone Gunmen. Long before Reddit threads and digital rabbit holes, Byers, Langly, and Frohike were a trio of nerdy conspiracy theorists who became unlikely heroes (and comic relief) in the otherwise grim world of The X-Files.

Mulder and Scully’s unlikely allies, Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood), and Richard Langly (Dean Haglund) weren’t just comic relief, they occasionally provided crucial intel when the agents found themselves in over their heads.

Initially introduced in Season 1’s “E.B.E.,” the Gunmen were fan favorites from the get go, so much so that they earned their own short-lived spin-off in 2001 which has since become a cult classic.

7) John Doggett

Introduced in Season 8 as Mulder’s replacement, Robert Patrick’s John Doggett faced intense scrutiny from longtime fans. But Doggett earned his place through Patrick’s grounded, no-nonsense performance. A gruff, former NYPD detective with a tragic backstory, Doggett was the skeptical hard-nosed lawman in contrast to the show’s more abstract figures. Though skeptical, Doggett wasn’t dismissive of the bizarre paranormal world he was investigating, and his instincts brought a refreshing procedural energy to the later seasons.

More importantly, Doggett helped The X-Files evolve. His chemistry with Monica Reyes added emotional depth, while his own arc — particularly his struggle with the murder of his son — gave the series one of its most quietly heartbreaking storylines. Doggett didn’t try to be Mulder. He just showed up and did the work, and fans came to respect him for it.

6) Marita Covarrubias

A lesser discussed but undeniably fascinating character, Marita Covarrubias served as Mulder’s informant within the United Nations and the Syndicate. Played by Laurie Holden, Covarrubias was introduced in Season 4’s “Herrenvolk” episode, Marita’s loyalties were murky at best. Enigmatic, and clearly tangled in the web of global conspiracy, she walked the razor’s edge between ally and double agent.

Though her screen time was limited compared to others, Marita stood out thanks to her presence and the way she added layers to the show’s ever-growing conspiracy arc. She never got quite as much screen time as fans would’ve liked, but Marita made an impression whenever she appeared.

5) Walter Skinner

Now here’s a man that deserves the “World’s Best Boss” mug. Walter Skinner was often the third wheel in Mulder and Scully’s endless search for the truth, and not always a willing one.

Assistant Director Skinner was played by Mitch Pileggi, and started out as a hard-nosed, by-the-book FBI superior in the show. However, he quickly proved to be one of Mulder and Scully’s most important allies. Many fans felt that Skinner’s arc was one of The X-Files’ most satisfying long games, with his no-nonsense demeanor gradually giving way to genuine loyalty and even occasional flashes of humor.

Skinner’s character grew tremendously over the series, from being a bureaucratic obstacle to becoming a surrogate father figure and unwavering supporter, Skinner ended up being a ride-or-die ally willing to risk his own career — and life — to protect the agents. In fact, he became so beloved by fans that Reddit threads and X-Files fan forums all over the world still argue over whether Skinner was the show’s true unsung hero.

4) Eugene Victor Tooms

Eugene Tooms is the stuff of X-Files nightmares and when it comes to X-Files monsters-of-the-week, nobody tops the stretchy, liver eating mutant. Played by Doug Hutchison, Tooms appeared in two of the series’ best early episodes — “Squeeze” and “Tooms” — as a seemingly ageless killer who could contort his body to fit into tight spaces and harvested human livers to sustain himself.

Tooms was terrifying not just for his abilities, but for how ordinary he seemed. He could be your neighbor, your coworker, the guy next to you on the bus. That suburban horror vibe was peak X-Files. Man fans describe Tooms as the perfect encapsulation of what made The X-Files so uniquely unsettling.

3) Deep Throat

Before The Cigarette Smoking Man took center stage, there was Deep Throat — the original mysterious informant that fed Mulder cryptic intel about the government’s extraterrestrial dealings.

Played by Jerry Hardin, Deep Throat debuted in the show’s second ever episode, and set the tone for X-Files informants. His appearances were rare but impactful. Every meeting added more gravitas to the series that few shows at the time could match. His shocking death — gunned down in Season 1’s finale, “The Erlenmeyer Flask,” remains one of the show’s most gut-wrenching moments of the series.

2) Mr. X

Following Deep Throat’s demise, the show introduced Mr. X. Played by Steven Williams, Mr X was a far more intense and intimidating informant. As well as leaving the gents information, he also left a string of bodies in his wake. Replacing Deep Throat was no easy task, but Williams managed it with style.

Paranoid, intimidating, and less idealistic than his predecessor, Mr. X was the informant who operated on his own terrifying terms. Where Deep Throat was gentle, Mr. X was harsh, cynical, and deeply wary of Mulder’s idealism. That tension made their interactions electric. He wasn’t there to save the day, he was there to survive.

1) The Cigarette Smoking Man

No one loomed larger over The X-Files than the man with a cigarette and no name. The ultimate puppet master of The X-Files’ conspiracy lore, The Cigarette Smoking Man is one of television’s most memorable villains. Rarely raising his voice, always lurking in the shadows with a Morley cigarette in hand, CSM was the architect of cover-ups, assassinations, and alien colonization schemes.

Even when presumed dead, he always came back. In fact, The X-Files revival series doubled down on his importance, positioning him at the very core of the new alien conspiracy. Fans relished every appearance, not just for the sinister gravitas William B. Davis brought to the role, but for the character’s gradually revealed backstory and the shock twist to being to Mulder’s biological father. Love him or hate him, the show wouldn’t have been the same without him.