27 Years Ago Today, This 10/10 Friends Episode Wrote Out 1 Iconic Character (in Their Second Ever Appearance)

The undisputed king of sitcoms, NBC’s Friends spent the decade from 1994 to 2004, turning six unknown actors into global superstars, and creating an eternal group of friends who still show up in living rooms today. While much of the show’s success comes down to the chemistry of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, Friends also featured a rich supporting cast. One character in particular lives on as a household name despite appearing in only two episodes and never showing his face.

Ugly Naked Guy was the frequently mentioned but rarely seen neighbor living across from Rachel and Monica’s apartment, and usually minding his own business in his birthday suit. 27 years ago, on February 11th, 1999, Friends wrote him out forever in one of its most beloved episodes: “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” marking Ugly Naked Guy’s second on-screen appearance, and his last.

The Legend of Ugly Naked Guy and His Final Appearance on Friends

NBC

Primarily a punchline, Ugly Naked Guy was frequently spotted by members of the Friends gang while lounging, cooking, dancing, or watching TV au naturale. For a while, the gag was that viewers never really saw him, and his physical reality was left up to imagination based on the other characters’ reactions and descriptions. Over time, he became an essential part of the New York City tapestry that the Friends creators were craftily weaving on LA backlots. Alongside figures like Phoebe’s mysterious roommate Denise (DENISE) or Chandler’s colleague Bob, Ugly Naked Guy was one of the show’s unseen heroes.

That is, until his first appearance in Season 3’s “The One with the Giant Poking Device,” where he graduates from punchline to plot device and the group uses a long stick to make sure he’s still alive during a heatwave. Even then, all we get is a glimpse of his round belly as he sleeps on the hammock and his hand as he swats the giant stick away.

Two seasons later, we get the masterpiece that is “The One Where Everybody Finds Out.” In this episode, Schwimmer’s unhinged paleontologist Ross Gellar befriends Ugly Naked Guy to get his apartment. The second and final appearance comes when Ross first comes to the door, and Ugly Naked Guy answers. This time, we see the back of Ugly Naked Guy’s head as he holds a soda and listens to Ross babble on. Later in the episode, the other members of the main cast spot Ugly Naked Guy hanging out with a “naked friend” until Rachel shouts, horrified, “That’s OUR friend!” Naturally, given Ross’ sacrifice, he gets the apartment, and Ugly Naked Guy moves out, bringing his role in the Friends universe to a close.

Why Ugly Naked Guy Was Uncredited and the Actor’s Identity Kept Secret

NBC

For years, Ugly Naked Guy’s real-life identity was a complete mystery to fans, as he was never credited on the show, and his face was never shown. In the absence of an official credit, many fans and even online databases assumed the anonymous actor was actually Michael Hagerty, who played another recurring side character, building superintendent Mr. Treeger. This was primarily due to how he physically resembled the brief glimpses of Ugly Naked Guy, from the plump physique to the brown curly hair.

The assumption about Hagerty playing the role endured for years, until in 2016 the truth finally emerged. Actor and background performer Jon Haugen revealed in an interview with HuffPost that he was actually Ugly Naked Guy in his two on-screen appearances. He also explained that Warner Bros. had asked him to keep his involvement quiet while Friends was still airing. Haugen’s also dispelled another major myth when he admitted that, despite the character’s name, he was never actually nude during filming.

“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” Is Still a Perfect Episode

NBC

Ugly Naked Guy’s interaction with Ross and fitting exit is just a small part of what makes this episode so fantastic. “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” which aired in Season 5, is widely regarded as one of Friends’ best episodes, if not the best.

While Ross’ courting of Ugly Naked Guy is the subplot, the main storyline revolves around Phoebe discovering Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship, in fact, witnessing it from the apartment across the street. Thus, a battle of wits ensues, with Phoebe pretending to flirt with Chandler in order to force a confession, Monica calling her bluff and trying to keep the lie going, and Chandler eventually blurting out the truth. Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox are all at the top of their game here, delivering some of their best comedic performances. The episode is full of top-tier bits like “They don’t know that we know they know we know,” Chandler’s nervous breakdown during Phoebe’s seduction attempt, and Ross’ excited squealing and jumping.

Critics and fans consistently rank the almost 30-year-old episode among the show’s finest, and it almost always appears on “best of” lists. And within the larger masterpiece, we get the perfect goodbye to our mysterious, unclothed neighbor.

