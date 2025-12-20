All 8 of Friends’ Christmas Episodes, Ranked

Out of a total of 236 episodes of Friends released over the span of an entire decade, eight Christmas specials saw the titular group of friends celebrate the Holiday period. Over ten seasons released between 1994 and 2004, Friends became one of the most popular and highest-grossing television shows of all time. It received critical acclaim throughout its run, and garnered an immense fan base who remain loyal even to this day, over two decades after the finale. Many Friends episodes remain iconic, but the show’s festive episodes are some of the most beloved.

Since Friends’ first and last seasons didn’t include a Christmas-themed episode (though did explore stories set around Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve), the series includes a total of eight Christmas episodes. Most of these episodes have stood the test of time, but some are regarded as far stronger than others. With Christmas right round the corner, but Friends unlikely to ever come back to our screens, let’s look back at the show’s brilliant Christmas episodes.

8) Season 8, Episode 11, “The One with Ross’s Step Forward”

Released on December 13, 2001, “The One with Ross’s Step Forward” saw Ross (David Schwimmer) enter into a panic when his then-girlfriend Mona (Bonnie Somerville) suggested they send out joint Christmas cards. This snowballs into her wanting to discuss where they are in their relationship, freaking Ross out further, which reinforces some controversial gender dynamics for the 2000s. Meanwhile, Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) unpredictable arousal during her pregnancy and Chandler (the late Matthew Perry) trying to avoid spending time with his boss provide funny, but underdeveloped, subplots. This is still a funny episode, but far from the best.

7) Season 9, Episode 10, “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

Guest starring Selma Blair as Wendy, “The One with Christmas in Tulsa,” released on December 12, 2002, proved just how much Chandler loved Monica (Courteney Cox) and his friends in New York. After being forced to work in Oklahoma over the Christmas and New Year period, Chandler rejects an advance from colleague Wendy before quitting his job and returning to New York to celebrate with his family. This formed the basis of one of Friends’ six clip shows that looked back at classic moments from the show’s history, but the actual story wasn’t as fleshed out as it could have been.

6) Season 6, Episode 10, “The One with the Routine”

When Joey (Matt LeBlanc) joins his love interest Janine (Elle Macpherson) as a background dancer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Monica and Ross tag along to get their chance to appear on their favorite New Year show. To get center-stage, the Geller siblings pull off an incredible and impressive choreographed dance routine to “Trouble With Boys” by Loreta from 1999, creating one of Friends’ most memorable and hilarious moments. Meanwhile, Chandler, Rachel, and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) search for Monica’s hidden Christmas presents, leading to some funny hijinks in “The One with the Routine,” released on December 16, 1999.

5) Season 5, Episode 10, “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”

While the story revolving around Rachel’s romance with neighbor Danny (George Newbern) and his uncomfortably-close relationship with his sister, Krista (Julie Lauren) is a bit awkward and stunted, the side-stories in “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” are brilliant. Released on December 17, 1998, this episode saw Phoebe use increasingly aggressive tactics to get New Yorkers to donate to charity, while Ross’s attempts to get Joey to write his own movie lead to tension between him and Chandler, and the creation of a hilariously-dangerous game. This episode showed the most characteristic qualities of all members of the group.

4) Season 4, Episode 10, “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie”

Again, the central story of Ross falling for women increasingly far away from New York in “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” leaves something to be desired. However, this episode, released on December 18, 1997, redeemed itself with a restaurant kitchen-set story involving Monica and Joey, which led to the former fake-firing the latter to get control of her staff, and with a story that sees Chandler trying to set up Rachel on a date. The best part about this episode, however, is the Holiday-themed song that Phoebe writes and performs, rhyming her friends’ names with things such as snowy to Joey, Hanukkah to Monica, Santa Claus to Ross, and “Have err-umm-glander” to Rachel and Chandler.

3) Season 7, Episode 10, “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”

Ross wants to teach his young half-Jewish son Ben (Cole Sprouse) about Hanukkah in “The One with the Holiday Armadillo,” but the kid is more interested in Christmas. Released on December 14, 2000, Ross isn’t able to get a Santa costume so close to Christmas, however, leading to the debut of one of the most iconic and memorable Holiday characters ever: the Holiday Armadillo. Chandler and Joey—as Superman—eventually help to teach Ben about Hanukkah, while Phoebe buys Joey increasingly annoying Christmas gifts in an effort to get Rachel to move in with her again. This episode is one of the most memorable of any sitcom ever, and one of Friends’ funniest.

2) Season 3, Episode 10, “The One Where Rachel Quits”

Released on December 12, 1996, “The One Where Rachel Quits” finally sees Rachel leave her job at Central Perk after growing tired of working in a job she hates for such little money. This eventually leads to her getting hired at Fortunata Fashions, getting her foot in the door. Meanwhile, Ross starts selling Brown Bird cookies after accidentally breaking a little girl’s leg, and Phoebe helps Joey sell Christmas trees, but tries to convince people to buy the old and unused trees before they get killed by getting thrown in the chipper. This episode is brilliant, epitomising everything great about Friends, and ends with a joyous moment as Joey and Monica bring the near-dead trees home for Phoebe, and Ross, Joey, and Chandler send Sarah (Mae Whitman) to a homemade space camp after Ross failed to sell enough cookies.

1) Season 2, Episode 9, “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

Any of these Christmas episodes deserve a rewatch, but Friends’ first Christmas special, “The One with Phoebe’s Dad,” released on December 14, 1995, is the best. After Phoebe discovers the photos her grandmother kept of Phoebe’s estranged father are actually of the model that comes with the frame, she sets out to find her father, but decides she isn’t ready to meet him. This is an emotional core to the episode, while the hilarity of Monica and Rachel throwing a tropical Christmas party after their heater malfunctions is a brilliant counterstory. This episode also pushes forward the building romance between Ross and Rachel in the wake of the List being revealed, as Ross asks Rachel to come up with a list for him—which she happily does. It all ends with the titular friends exchanging Christmas gifts in a simple and subdued moment, ending the chaos and heightened emotion with a genuine moment of connection between them.

