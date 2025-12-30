A Forgotten Simpsons Character Just Made Their First Appearance in 32 Years

The Simpsons just brought back a character fans haven’t seen in action for 32 years with the newest episode, and you might have actually missed it. The Simpsons Season 37 has been airing its episodes through the course of the Fall, and with it fans have seen a lot of fun experimentation with each of the long running characters. We have not only seen fun and unexpected pairings never seen before, but there has also been a greater attention to the past with the returns of some surprising characters who had long been forgotten before now.

The Simpsons Season 37 did both of those things with the latest episode that revealed a whole new side of Bumblebee Man and his origins. With this greater focus on Mexico in the world of The Simpsons, the long running animated series also paid tribute to the Mexican heritage characters it had introduced over the decades too. As both a joke to highlight how few there have been and a way to bring them briefly back to the spotlight, it’s the first look we’ve gotten at Homer’s former little brother Pepi since Season 4, 32 years ago.

Pepi Returns in The Simpsons 32 Years Later

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 12, “¡The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi!” sees Homer recruited by Bumblebee Man (Humberto Vélez, who makes his official English language debut after serving as the Spanish voice of Homer all these decades) as his stunt double, and Bumblebee Man’s show reaches a whole new level of popularity with fans thanks to the way Homer is able to take his hits. It’s a big hit across Mexico, and with it fans get to see all of the Mexican heritage characters introduced over the years.

Hilariously it’s not many as while there are key recurring players like Dr. Nick Riviera and Julio Franco, but there are are one-off characters like the Eva Longoria voiced Isabel Gutierrez and Señor Ding Dong. But the biggest pull out of all of them is Pepi, who literally has not been shown in any way in the series since Season 4’s “Brother From the Same Planet” back in 1993. He was indeed a one-off character, but now he’s come back to screens as part of this hilarious joke highlighting the few characters The Simpsons actually has relevant to Bumblebee Man and his culture.

Who Is Pepi?

Premiering in the fourth season 32 years ago, “Brother From the Same Planet” saw both Homer and Bart joining the Big Brother, Little Brother program under false pretenses. The two of them end up with the perfect matches otherwise, and Homer’s little brother is a darling little kid named Pepi (who Homer would call Pepsi). He came from a poorer side of town, and hung onto Homer’s every word. But eventually it all falls apart, and Pepi ends up together with Bart’s Big Brother, Tom.

Pepi is the definition of a one-off character as once his and Tom’s story was finished, and the two of them were paired together as adoptive father and son, their story was over. The two never really made any future appearances in the decades since, so Pepi’s return here even as part of a joke at The Simpsons‘ lack of Mexican characters is still a wild comeback fans never expected to see.

