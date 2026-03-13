New Show From Stranger Things Creators Looks Like Netflix’s Most Terrifying Ever – Watch the Trailer

Netflix might have said goodbye to Stranger Things with its fifth and final season, but this doesn’t mean that Hawkins is the last time we’ll see the Duffer Brothers create for the streaming service. While the creators have signed a deal with Paramount to create future works for the studio, they are returning to the world of scares with their next project. The hilariously titled “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” will hit the streaming service on March 26th later this month, and a new trailer has been released to build up hype. Needless to say, some creepy storybeats have been revealed.

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The upcoming horror series is executive-produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, though it is directed by Weronika Tofilska. The creator has plenty of experience with Netflix, having previously helped bring to life the unsettling mini-series, Baby Reindeer, which recreated real-life events that seem ripped straight from a thriller film. On top of this mini-series, Tofilska has directed TV shows including His Dark Materials, Hanna, and The Irregulars. While the full extent of the horror of Something Very Bad is Going to Happen has yet to be revealed, the latest trailer, which you can see below, hints at a doomed wedding day for its bride and groom. Fans are sure to learn more when it arrives in two weeks.

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What’s About to Happen?

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So far, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is slated for eight episodes, with a star-studded cast set to navigate this creepy series. The cast includes the likes of Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, and Jeff Wilbusch. Netflix is no stranger to the world of horror, with the streaming service unleashing quite a few scares with original movies such as the Fear Street franchise, The Babysitter, Bird Box, The Platform, and more. On the series front, entries like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Marianne, and Fall of the House of Usher are only a few examples of how terrifying Netflix can be when it wants to.

Following this series, the Duffer Brothers are set to leave Netflix behind to work with Paramount thanks to a four-year contract. While subscribers will still get Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, another Duffer project has been trapped in limbo. In the past, it was confirmed that the Stranger Things’ creators were working on a new live-action adaptation of Death Note, the beloved anime franchise focusing on a teenager gaining a cursed notebook that can kill whoever’s name is written in its pages. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed what any of the future Paramount projects will be from the Duffer brothers. Since Paramount won the bidding war in acquiring Warner Bros Discovery earlier this year, it will be interesting to see if the merger has any effect on the upcoming partnership.

What do you think of this spooky new entry from Netflix arriving later this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!