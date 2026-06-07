Among Us Showrunner Explains How Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train Influenced The Series

As a part of this year’s Summer Games Fest, Paramount had a big surprise that it dropped in fans’ laps. Not only did the studio show off new highlights from Among Us: The Animated Series, but it also dropped all ten episodes of the first season on Paramount+ immediately afterward. Starring big-time celebrities such as Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Dan Stevens, and many more, the creator of this show has a long history in animation. Owen Dennis worked previously on Regular Show, while also creating the fan-favorite series, Infinity Train, for Cartoon Network, and explained how his time with both helped forge this new take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Dennis confirmed that there was plenty to bring from his time on both Cartoon Network properties to Among Us, “I learned a lot about how story structure works from Infinity Train and Regular Show. For Regular Show, we had to churn out so many stories that you start thinking, ‘Oh, this has to happen, then this has to happen. There are certain beats you just feel like you have to hit. Both the shows we tried to invert expectations, and we brought that same mentality to Among Us.” This wasn’t all Dennis had to say when it came to leaping from Cartoon Network to Paramount+.

Play video

The Among Us Train is Rolling

Paramount

When it came to the overall story of Among Us, it certainly has held at least a few aspects more in common with Infinity Train than Regular Show, according to Dennis, “Regular Show, at the end of every episode, everything’s rest. The house blows up, but then in the next episode, the house is there again. In Infinity Train, I wanted everything to have a consequence, so when a character makes a decision in the next episode, that decision has still been made. We brought over that sort of stuff into Among Us, as things are very character-driven. We’re doing something that is an overarching mystery over the whole thing, and we wanted to make it feel emotionally impactful.”

On top of Among Us, Owen Dennis also returned to the world of Cartoon Network, thanks to working on several episodes of the hit spin-off, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. While it hasn’t been confirmed which episodes Dennis helped create for the side story, he has a long history with Mordecai and Rigby. The storyboard artist for the original Cartoon Network series worked on several episodes from seasons four through eight of Regular Show, so bringing him back for The Lost Tapes certainly is the right choice.

Among Us, for those who don’t know, first hit the scene as an online multiplayer game that became a hit thanks to its ingenious espionage mechanisms. Much like the game, the main characters have to deal with a killer alien in their ranks, though in the animated series, each of the different characters has far more personality. If you want to check out the series for yourself, all ten episodes of Among Us are streaming on Paramount+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!