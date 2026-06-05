Among Us is Now Streaming on Paramount+ In Surprise Release

Animated video game adaptations have become big business in Hollywood, with Netflix being a prime example of a streaming service capitalizing on this market. The streaming service has created the likes of Devil May Cry, Castlevania, Splinter Cell, Captain Laserhawk, and Arcane, being just a few examples. Now, Paramount+ has released a surprise video game adaptation of its own, as Among Us, the animated series, is now streaming on the platform. Coinciding with this year’s Summer Games Fest, here’s everything you need to know about the Among Us show that has just been released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All ten episodes of Among Us are now available to stream on Paramount+, focusing on faceless explorers as they traverse the cosmos. While the colorful cast have their own internal problems to work out, the setting relies on the extraterrestrial terror of the game where an alien lives amongst the protagonists. For those who might not know, the series has assembled some massive talent to round out it cast, including Yvette Nicole Brown as “Orange,” Kimiko Glenn as “Cyan,” Liv Hewson as “Black,” Ashley Johnson as “Purple,” Wayne Knight as “Lime,” Phil LaMarr as “Brown,” Randall Park as “Red,” Dan Stevens as “Blue,” Debra Wilson as “Yellow” and “Computer,” Elijah Wood as “Green” and Patton Oswalt as “White.” If you want to check out the animated series for yourself, you can do so by clicking here.

The Cartoon Network Connection

Paramount

For those who don’t know, Among Us’s showrunner is Owen Dennis, who Cartoon Network fans should know based on the past animated series he helped build. Specifically, Dennis was the creator of Infinity Train, the cult classic show that was stricken from HBO Max and became far larger as a result. The animator has also worked on Regular Show, confirming recently that he also helped to produce several episodes of the successful spin-off series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.

In an interview with Deadline in 2024, Dennis discussed what attracted him to the series and how sci-fi stories helped fuel the Among Us television series. “The game can be a little unsettling. You’re walking around what is mostly an empty spaceship with the knowledge that at least one person on the crew is an alien and wants to kill you. It’s creepy in the best way. At the same time, it’s funny and tongue-in-cheek, clearly echoing Alien, Star Trek, and The Thing. Balancing that sort of humor with drama is something I love to do and is in a lot of my previous work like Infinity Train and Regular Show.”

When Among Us first arrived as a video game in 2018, it quickly grew to become a digital phenomenon thanks to its simplistic style and multiplayer shenanigans. While not as narratively driven as this new animated series, the game of cat and mouse asked the question of who you could trust, as one player would take the part of a killer alien who worked to eliminate the explorers one by one.

What do you think of this animated stealth release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!