Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Secretly Sets Up Another Marvel Return

The age of Marvel Netflix ended in 2019, but Daredevil: Born Again is the proof that you can’t keep the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen down. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’s now starring in his own TV show as well. What’s more, he isn’t the only Marvel Netflix hero to now be appearing in the mainstream MCU; Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as in his own Disney+ Special Presentation.

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As exciting as all that may be, Born Again Season 2 features more returning characters. Krysten Ritter is the most prominent returning as Jessica Jones, the rough and tough private eye who was another Marvel Netflix standout. Even some minor characters are returning, such as Royce Johnson’s Det. Sgt. Brett Mahoney, a cop who’s on the side of the angels and presumably won’t be happy with Mayor Fisk’s regime. But the Born Again Season 2 premiere also teases another return.

Is Rosario Dawson Returning in the Mainstream MCU?

Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple was the glue that held Marvel Netflix together. A medic who worked at Metro-General, she provided “informal” healthcare to the city’s vigilantes; it’s a role lifted straight from the comics, where Claire was one of several characters known as the “Night Nurse.” Marvel Netflix tended to evolve characters slowly, meaning it took Claire quite a while to evolve to the point where she began to realize it was her calling to provide healthcare to the heroes who protect the city. She hadn’t really become the true “Night Nurse” by the time Netflix cancelled the shows in 2019.

But there’s a subtle blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg to Claire Temple in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere. When Karen Page sees an injured Matt Murdock, she asks if she needs stitches – and whether they should head to Metro General. It’s pretty clear confirmation that Claire Temple is still backing the city’s vigilantes, likely serving as a member of Daredevil’s growing anti-Kingpin army. Given the way Daredevil tends to get beat up, it’s surely only a matter of time before Born Again heads to Metro-General.

Metro-General, oddly enough, is actually a pretty important location in the MCU. It’s the hospital Doctor Stephen Strange used to work at, along with Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer (another Night Nurse character in the comics). It was technically mentioned in Avengers: Endgame, when the Ancient One told the Avengers they’d come too early to find Stephen Strange. But Claire Temple is more important still, and it would be thrilling to see her in the mainstream MCU.

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