Game of Thrones Finally Gave Us a Better Replacement for 1 Original Character, 15 Years Later

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Game of Thrones franchise is finally giving us a replacement for one character from the original series — and in many ways, he’s an improvement on what came before. It’s hard to believe that Game of Thrones made its debut 15 years ago now, bringing the characters from George R.R. Martin’s beloved books to the screen for the first time. And despite how the HBO show’s ending and House of the Dragon‘s controversies impact its legacy, those characters remain iconic to this day.

Indeed, it’s difficult to imagine anyone replacing the likes of Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, or Daenerys Targaryen. It’s probably for the best that Ser Duncan the Tall is so different that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms doesn’t bother trying. The spinoff’s lead stands out in his own right. However, one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ supporting characters can serve as a replacement for an original Game of Thrones player who doesn’t get nearly enough screen time. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 1.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Introduces Robert Baratheon’s Perfect Replacement

Robert Baratheon is in just one season of Game of Thrones, and we see a particularly unflattering side of the character — one with all the shortcomings of the boy Ned grew up with and few of the strengths. By the time the original story begins, Robert is well over a decade into being king. He’s more lazy and entitled than ever, and he gives into vices easily. There are glimpses of the strong, jovial man we hear about, but they’re overshadowed by the way he treats Cersei, his children, and the Seven Kingdoms. And Robert’s vices ultimately lead to his death, painting an image that’s more sad than fun.

However, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms offers a more enjoyable Robert replacement in the form of Lyonel Baratheon. Introduced in the spinoff’s first episode, Lyonel clearly knows how to have a good time as much as his descendant. When Dunk meets Lyonel, he’s hosting people in his tent. As the alcohol flows and dancing commences, it’s hard not to make the connection between the two characters. Lyonel feels like everything we’re told Robert Baratheon was during his younger years. He’s strong and clever, but he also has a sense of humor and a lively personality that makes him magnetic to watch.

Lyonel Baratheon Is an Improvement on the Game of Thrones Character He Resembles

Image via HBO

In a lot of ways, Lyonel Baratheon is an improvement on the Robert Baratheon we meet in Game of Thrones — and he’ll continue to be if the series remains true to The Hedge Knight novella. He’s already made a better impression in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ premiere, and we’ve yet to see him in a joust. Daniel Ings will probably endear us to the character even further when we see the Laughing Storm in action. And given he’ll have an expanded role that becomes more important as Dunk’s story continues, we’ll probably see more of him than we do of Robert. (Those who have read The Hedge Knight also know he’ll prove more likable.)

A more comedic, upbeat version of Robert Baratheon feels right for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series is separating itself from Game of Thrones by leaning into humor and charm over the gritty, brutal realities of the original series. Those are present, too, but there’s a more lighthearted feel to the spinoff. The shift from Baratheons like Robert and Stannis to Lyonel feels representative of that.

