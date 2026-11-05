Helluva Boss’ Blink-And-You-Miss-It Hazbin Hotel Cameo Just Blew Every Theory Out Of The Water

On September 13 2026, Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel series creator Vivienne Medrano— better known to fans as Vivziepop— announced that the Hellaverse would be getting a lot more interconnected. The third season of Helluva Boss, the hit dark-comedy-dramedy cartoon series about a team of contract killers trying to keep their freelance murder business afloat in literal actual Hell, will cross over with its shared-universe sister show Hazbin Hotel, which centers broader discussions of good, evil, redemption, and mythology as Lucifer’s daughter tries to run a rehab-style redemption program for damned souls. It was also announced that due to it only being approved after Helluva Boss‘ third season had already recorded the voice lines for its first batch of episodes, the crossover would not begin until the second half of the season, set to release sometime in 2027. However, Vivzie did make sure to point out that, while fully voiced and animated cameos from Hazbin Hotel were off the table for Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1, the animators and background artists had snuck in a few easter eggs that fans should keep their eyes out for.

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Well, that turned out to be a bit of an understatement. In Helluva Boss Season 3 Episode 6 “Return to Loo Loo Land”, we received not just an easter egg, not just a short cameo, but arguably one of the most active and consequential appearances in the entire Hellaverse to date of Hazbin Hotel‘s most enigmatic and threatening character. Hold onto your Loo Loo Land souvenir hats, fans, because we’re sharing this carnival with the Root of Evil herself.

Who is Roo, and Why is She Important?

Despite being one of the Hellaverse’s most powerful and consequential figures, Roo is not someone we have met in-canon yet. Roo first appeared as a sketch posted to Vivzie’s twitter in 2019, of a strange pale woman chained around the torso with bright red eyes, a mad smile and a tangle of teeth, tentacles, eyes, and twisted branchlike appendages sprouting from her mouth.

Even though it was initially unclear if her concept had even survived later storyboarding, fans speculated that she shadowy, grinning face and black-and-red tendrils representing “Evil” in the intro sequence of Hazbin Hotel‘s 2021 first episode might be Roo, and that the red eyes that dot Hell’s surfaces were a manifestation her power as well, while the mural on Hell’s clock tower depicting a red-eyed, branch-headed monster is thought to be a direct depiction of this mysterious entity. Fan theories abound regarding which characters might have yet-to-be-revealed connections her. When Helluva Boss‘ first episode, titled “Murder Family”, premiered in 2020, the mention of an entity known as “The Root of Evil” by a family of crazed human cannibals who seemed to revere some sort of red eye symbol sparked a common assumption within the fandom that “Root of Evil” is Roo’s full name or title. While this vein of speculation was initially regarded, even by those who engaged in it, as far-fetched and overimaginative, the theories mentioned above have quickly gained legitimacy over the past two years.

Roo’s name was seen on a whiteboard listing both established and yet-to-debut Hellaverse characters in a Bluesky post by Vivzie shortly prior to the release of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 in October 2025, and the season itself would include a few seconds of footage from the distorted, scarlet-tinted perspective of the aforementioned red eyes. Then, at Dragoncon in early September 2026, Vivzie revealed Roo’s planned role in the show as a “Definitively evil god”, existing as the polar opposite of the as-yet-unrevealed “Good god” of Hellaverse’s Heaven. Combined with Vivzie’s confirmation via a Bluesky post the same month confirming that those Red Eyes are indeed Roo’s, it’s clear that the God of Evil is keeping a close watch on Hell… but as of Helluva Boss Season 3, she may be doing more than watching.

“Return to Loo Loo Land” Featured Roo’s Most Active Appearance in Any Hellaverse Story So Far

Helluva Boss Season 3’s 6th episode— and the penultimate episode of Season 3 Part 1— saw Blitzo and his best-friend-and-childhood-crush-turned-worst-regret-turned-nemesis-turned-ally-turned-friend-again, the cyborg imp jester Fizzarolli, head out for an evening of mild property damage at the ruins of Loo Loo Land, the tacky Mammon-owned theme park where Fizz used to work before being replaced with a robot doppelganger. Loo Loo Land burned down in a Blitzo-involved incident back in Helluva Boss Season 1, so there’s not even much harm done by the two imps breaking in to scamper amongst the ashes and destroy anything left intact— however, there’s something watching in the shadows.

Fizz and Blitzo wander deeper into the fairgrounds, increasingly unsettled by the feeling that they are being watched. Eventually, the pair enter a funhouse where every surface has been overrun with those Red Eyes, and as they move deeper into the building they come across a room unlike the rest of the attraction— and unlike anything else in the decrepit park. The space is uncanny. The walls, floor and ceiling are all pitch black, yet seem to emanate a sickly neon green glow. The eyes covering the walls glow with neon green pupils and neon blue outlines against their red sclera, and they seem to be connected by glowing veins. This is creepy enough for even the hardened circus performer Fizzarolli to comment on, and his discomfort soon proves well-founded, as in the funhouse’s very next room the pair finds themselves pursued by a ghostly voice before tumbling through a trick door into a neon nightmarescape below the carnival grounds.

Not only are the walls absolutely covered an even denser coating of the strange neon-lined Red Eyes— possibly eyes more than we’ve ever seen in one place in any Hellaverse content to date— but the floor is covered in the corpses of countless dismembered and partially skinned imps. Things only get worse as Fizz and Blitzo are abducted to an arena-like area, where RoboFizz that had taken Fizz’ place at Loo Loo land reveals himself as the villain. The robot, already damaged by the fire and lacking any further purpose to its life after Fizzarolli quit his position as Mammon’s mascot, has degraded into a mad, murderous entity. It gleefully shows off the bleachers full of imp corpses, sitting as though watching a show, with their faces completely stripped of skin— the result of RoboFizz’ obsessive efforts to make himself a covering of real impskin, a feat which it believes will make it “the real Fizzarolli”. This level of horror is nearly unheard of in the Hellaverse, which while it regularly features casual depictions of death, dismemberment, and exploding heads, rarely depicts this sort of precise and complex desecration. In fact, the only other time this sort of thing has been seen in Helluva Boss canon is with the Murder Family mentioned above— the ones who claimed to worship the Root of Evil.

These unprecedentedly horrific circumstances prove to be the leadup to an unprecedentedly good fight, as Fizz, Blitzo, and Loona— who showed up at the last minute to save the day— against the rogue Robo-Fizz and his army of Fizzbots. After Loona takes a near-fatal hit from RoboFizz, the robot punching directly through the hellhound’s stomach in a truly shocking scene, Fizz dispatches the lead RoboFizz with its own chainsaw, Loona is taken to Hell’s medical district in the Sloth Ring for treatment (the next episode does confirm that she survives, albeit weak, sore, and even grumpier than usual), and Blitzo, notably, takes RoboFizz’ head as a trophy.

All of this may seem fairly standard for a Helluva Boss episode— jarring levels of horror aside— and besides the large patches of Red Eyes in the funhouse and Robofizz’ lair, and some possible parallels between Robofizz’ macabre activities and those of the Murder Family, there’s no hint of Roo. However, there is one thing I neglected to mention. In the creepy room at the funhouse, just as Blitzo and Fizzarolli walk out of frame on their way to the next room (and, unwittingly, into their encounter with RoboFizz), something happens that marks this instant as the strongest manifestation of Rue’s consciousness in canon to date. For only the second time in the Hellaverse (the first being the Red Eye POV scene in Hazbin Season 2), one of the Red Eyes moves— and then, for the first time ever, the eye blinks.

How Could the Presence of The Hellaverse’s God of Evil Impact Helluva Boss Going Forward?

The fact that Roo’s literal biggest move to date— even if it is just a blink— occurred in Helluva Boss rather than Hazbin Hotel obviously opens up a lot of unexpected possibilities, both regarding Roo’s role in the Hellaverse overall and the circumstances under which the Helluva/Hazbin crossover might take place. However, before we get into what these new possibilities could look like, there’s something else that you need to know.

This is not the last time that the Red Eyes appear in Helluva Boss season 3, and their next appearance is arguably even more ominous in regards to what Roo’s role going forward may be. As already established, Blitzo took the still-living-and-sentient RoboFizz head home with him from Loo-Loo land, and upon returning to his apartment, he proceeds to ask the head if it “has even been an unhealthy coping mechanism before” while approaching with a pair of huge jumper cables, clearly meaning to use the evil android to vent his feelings over Loona’s injury, his breakup with Stolas, and the general crises of identity and self-worth that Blitzo has been undergoing over the past season and a half. This is a massive, sudden, and disturbing departure from Blitzo’s usual character— while the imp is known for being rude, antisocial, perverted, abrasive, rash, unthinking, and overall obnoxious, as well as for struggling with managing his anger, ruining countless romantic relationships, and being ok enough with violence to run a successful contract-killing business, he has never been seen to enjoy purposeful, prolonged, twisted cruelty of the type he inflicts on RoboFizz here.

The disturbing nature of this development is only worsened in the series’ next episode, titled “YES/NO”, as an offhand comment from Blitzo makes it clear that this robot torture moment was not a one-off instance, and is something he seems to be doing whenever he has a spare moment. Later in this episode we get a glimpse of a possible reason behind Blitzo’s drastic shift in behavior, as while engaged in a fight with the recurring Helluva Boss villain Striker, Blitzo suddenly seems to be filled with a surge of primal rage. Flipping Striker backwards onto the ground despite having been nearly choked out himself, Blitzo lets out a roar unlike anything we have heard from him before as he relentlessly pummels his enemy with his fists. However, Blitzo’s rage isn’t the most interesting aspect of this scene— as he slams his fists into Striker, the camera pans up to center Blitzo’s wild, snarling face. Despite the scene being set in a swamp, the background of this shot is bright neon red— and covered in Roo’s eyes.

Yes, it seems that in a twist that would have been considered utterly absurd before “Return to Loo Loo Land”, Roo, the Root of Evil, the Hellaverse’s primordial evil deity, has taken a strong interest in Helluva Boss protagonist and head of I.M.P Blitzo Buckzo. What form that interest will take remains to be seen, as while it may be as unintrusive as observation and subtle emotional influence, a recent short interview with Vivzie where she described Roo as an entity that lacks an identity of its own and to “manipulate and mask and go around and operate in [Roo’s] own unique way” seems to set the stage for a much more direct, and more disturbing, escalation of the Root of Evil’s entanglement in Blitzo’s life, actions, and even possibly his mind. There’s little doubt at this point that the RoboFizz head— itself seemingly connected to or influenced by Roo— will become a lasting source of rage, unhealthy attachment, and further spiraling into madness for Blitzo, and may well be the conduit through which Roo works to twist the imp further to her liking.

While many arcs in Helluva Boss, especially Blitzo’s current unwilling role as a leader in an Imp resistance movement, could provide interesting ways for Roo to exert some broader influence in Hell, nowhere is that so strongly and so unsettlingly the case as with Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel‘s upcoming crossover. With Roo seemingly confirmed to have been taking a strong interest in the titular Hotel and its denizens, it seems that the interest— and potential manipulations— of the Root of Evil are what Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss‘ respective protagonists have most in common right now. Who’s to say, then, that it’s not Roo pulling the strings to create the crossover in the first place?