Helluva Boss’ Third Season Highlights Millie’s Deep Ties to Wrath Early On (and it Might Hint at the Show’s Next Big Conflict)

Helluva Boss Season 3 Episode 2, titled “Bad Reputation”, showed us how much Millie really cares about her home. Heading one ring down from I.M.P headquarters in Hell’s Pride Ring to visit her home ring of Wrath, the newly-semi-secretly-pregnant Millie joined her family, the Haymurders, at the annual hoedown of the neighboring farm-tool-and-weapon-manufacturing Wackford family. There, music, dancing, brawling, and general festivities would re-affirm Millie’s deep love for her family and her ring. However, an encounter with an old nemesis would also bring up deep trauma that showed the audience Millie’s deep and lingering guilt over the senseless deaths of a barnful of Wrath citizens that she believes she takes the blame for due to her own lack of skill and lack of action.

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As one of the more murder-happy characters in a show already soaking in gratuitous gore— in fact, a character who is often bloodthirsty beyond all logic and reason— Millie has never before been seen to show any regret for the senseless loss of life she leaves in her wake. The fact that her love for her home ring overcomes her bloodlust— a fact that would be hammered home with inescapable clarity later in the episode— may unfortunately not be a good sign for Millie and for the citizens of Wrath, as, unbeknownst to Millie, there are powerful forces lurking in her life that would be all too willing to exploit this weakness.

Millie is Haunted by Deaths She Couldn’t Prevent

As Millie celebrates with her family at the Wackford Hoedown, the good-natured dancing and brawling is brought to a sudden halt with the entrance of a fuming-angry imp named Cass. The newcomer confronts Millie over some great harm that Millie did to the community of Wrath in the past, and the scene shifts to a flashback of the event. Millie and Cassidy, then members of the same small team of Assassins, went after a notoriously hard-to-kill as he holed up in the barn of the local Stiffwood family, charging into the building. Joined now by Millie’s then-boyfriend Chaz, whom Cassidy had pressured Millie to let join the team, Cassidy led the group into a direct frontal attack, speaking over Millie’s objections that they knew nothing about their target’s strategies.

This lack of information would quickly have horrific consequences, as their target, who had been hiding in the back of the barn amongst the machinery, revs up a massive combine harvester-like machine equipped with dozens of spinning blades, leaving the innocent farmhands scrambling in a futile attempt to avoid the massive spinning blades as he drives over them. Millie, overwhelmed by the carnage in front of her and without her usual weapons, takes too long to react, and multiple Stiffwoods and their employees are killed brutally in front of her.

For Once, I.M.P’s Greatest Killer Chooses Mercy

It’s clear that the guilt of this event weighs heavily on Millie even in the present, as Cassidy’s accusations and taunts affect her deeply. Millie, to her credit, tries to walk away from the fight, but Cass slaps her with the Hoedown’s designated Dueling Glove, thereby challenging her to a mandatory duel to the death. However, it is this challenge that lets Millie’s care for the people of her ring show through again.

Millie insists on competing even when a loophole would allow her sister Sallie May to take her place, and soundly defeats Cass in combat— only to spare the life of her old enemy. While sparing the life of a dueling partner goes against the rules of Wrath dueling, and her community looks on in consternation, Millie leaves the match satisfied, having settled her own guilt over the lives lost by defeating, and then choosing to spare the life of, the very person whose carelessness was the cause of the slaughter.

The Wrath Ring Seems Increasingly Likely to be in the Crosshairs of the Season’s Big Bads

While “Bad Reputation” was an equal parts heartwarmingly, heartbreakingly and face-punchingly solid early-season episode, the emphasis given to Millie’s love for her ring and people, and the placement of the episode so early on, sets the Wrath Ring up to be a likely target for truly, deeply dangerous threats later on in Season 3’s run. This isn’t just based on episode themes and placements either, as the list of Helluva Boss villains who would have reason to target Wrath seems to grow by the episode. The first and most obvious is Moxxie’s father, the mafia boss Crimson. Crimson, hailing from the Greed Ring, is a cruel and heartless imp who had Moxxie— still a young child at the time— kill his own mother to show him the consequences of disobedience. Placing loyalty to the Family above all else and with Moxxie as his sole heir, Crimson swore vengeance on Moxxie and Millie for Moxxie’s abandonment of the Family.

The news that Millie and Moxxie are having a child will no doubt be of interest to him, and, as the mafioso mulls over how best to coerce Moxxie and Millie to hand the kid over, he may easily find allies in the humiliated— but not dead— Cass (who, remember, has connections to the Greed Ring through Chaz, while Chaz had worked for Crimson himself in the past), and the recurring Wrathian villain Striker, who holds a grudge against all of I.M.P for interfering in his work.

While the targeting of Wrath— and Millie’s family specifically— by Crimson seems a likely theory, there is one more possible threat to Wrath that is of a far more insidious and subtle nature— Andrealphus, the cruel ice-wielding Goetia demon who has taken Stolas’ throne in his absence. A change in Goetia rulership may not seem like it would affect the farming folk of Wrath, but Stolas had a vital annual duty in the Wrath Ring. Every year at the Harvest Moon Festival, Stolas would use his grimoire to allow the light of Earth’s moon to reach the crops of Wrath, thus allowing for a bountiful harvest. The passing of this vital seasonal responsibility to an ice demon who is casually hateful to Imps at best, and may actively seek to do harm to those around Stolas at worst, could easily lead to the ritual not being performed, doing what would likely be extreme damage to Wrath’s agriculture.

So, could Hell (or Wrath at least) freeze over? Could Cass lead Crimson right to the Haymurders’ doorstep? Or will Wrath remain the untouched, unbothered, eternally safe home ring that Millie so clearly cherishes? Will I.M.P’s most lethal fighter’s soft spot for her home and family prove an enduring source of comfort in the show, or a strategic weakness? For now, nobody can say, but the people of Wrath might want to get the harvest in early this year. Who knows what could be coming.