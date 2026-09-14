Helluva Boss & Hazbin Hotel Crossover Set for October Debut With Big Plans for 2027

In a long awaited development for fans of the Hellaverse— the animated, Heaven-And-Hell based universe created by indie-animator-turned-writer-and-director Vivienne Medrano (known online as Vivziepop)— the crossover between Hellaverse’s two shows, Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, has an official start date. While the two shows have always existed within the same universe and share many side characters, their main casts and plotlines have never directly collided, although the possibility has been fuel for fanart, speculation and theories since the shows’ pilot episodes in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

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The Hellaverse, the animated-show canon shared by both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, takes a basic understanding of Heaven and Hell— specifically the Hell described by Dante in his 1321 poem Inferno and the demonology made popular by 16th-19th century Occultism — and modernizes it, creating a Hell that traps damned human souls in an eternally cruel and (literally) toxic hypercapitalist cityscape, contrasting sharply with the Sanrio-esque pastel utopia of Heaven. While hellborn demons are allowed much more variety of environment, competition, sin, and violence still rule their lives. It is in this world that Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss exist – and the reason fans have been waiting for a crossover.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Are Finally Crossing Over After 6 Years Of Shared World-Building

Speaking to Polygon magazine on Sept 13th, 2026, Vivzie announced that while the crossover would not begin in earnest until the second half of Helluva Boss‘ third season (set to premiere in early 2027), the season’s first installment, premiering in October of 2026, will contain visual clues and easter eggs from Hazbin Hotel’s canon that will, eventually lead to Helluva Boss‘ characters encountering (at least some members of) the cast of Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel follows Lucifer’s daughter Charlie Morningstar and her friends on their mission to achieve redemption for damned souls (with the titular Hotel functioning as a sort of rehab) and allow them entrance into Heaven, going up against foes from Heaven and Hell alike as she finds out how both realms’ most powerful entities benefit from the current status quo. Helluva Boss, by contrast, follows I.M.P, an organization of realm-hopping bounty hunters, consisting of three imps (the lowest-ranked demons) and a hellhound, who take requests from the vengeful damned to kill those who wronged them during their life on Earth.

Needless to say, tone, worldview, and morality vary wildly between the two shows, despite the events of one show often occurring within just a few city blocks of the other. The vast difference in the nature of these shows, combined with their longrunning existence in the same universe, means that any interaction between the two will prove, if nothing else, very entertaining.

The Shows Depict Life In Hell From Very Different Perspectives – A Crossover Will Deepen Both Sides

The now-inevitable collision of Helluva Boss with Hazbin Hotel canon will bring far more than just a genre clash and a strange mix of characters (even stranger than the shows’ usual casts) — these stories and their characters differ fundamentally in outlook, values, and the way they interact with the world and people around them. However, it is important to note that while the two shows’ worldviews are vastly different, both make sense within the world that Vivziepop has built, and both have clear reasons for why they are how they are.

Due to the titular Hazbin Hotel being owned and led by the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar himself, the characters never have to worry about finances, food, money, shelter, or everyday safety (aside from the threats posed by their lives outside of the hotel), leaving them open to tackling larger questions about redemption, human nature, the ethics of Heaven and the true price of power. I.M.P. has no such financial cushioning, with its members either coming from lower-class backgrounds or fleeing from malicious, if wealthy, family, and the underlying motive behind many episodes’ zany assassination plots is often just keeping the bills paid and lights on in the office.

The intersection of these two stories will force the characters of each to consider aspects of Infernal existence that they never had before— Charlie will see how lower-ranked hellborn make ends meet, while the I.M.P. crew will meet someone who refuses to stop questioning the structures underlying all of their existence. Far from clashing, this meeting of opposites will give the characters, and the audience, an opportunity to see all of Hell as it is, at once, for both humans and hellborn, high-ranking and low, tormented cityscapes and cowboys on fire-breathing horses, idealistic and practical.

Each of the Hellaverse’s shows has, until now, kept a tight hold on their own half of Hell’s worldbuilding— but that will soon no longer be the case, and the complex and connected Hell that this crossover will create is worth getting excited for.