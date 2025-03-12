3 Must-See Shows if You Love The Pitt

Even though most of us would do anything to stay out of a hospital, medical dramas have been one of the most popular sub-genres on TV for decades. From compelling storylines about dreadful illnesses to steamy romances involving insultingly-attractive medical professionals, TV shows that take place inside a hospital just have a certain charm to them. As one of the best-reviewed and popular shows of 2025, The Pitt scratches that medical drama itch that viewers just crave. Thanks to its realistic approach to healthcare and the people that make it all possible, the Max original now has fans desperately searching for similar shows while they wait for new episodes. Luckily, we know of a few must-see shows that you need to check out if you love The Pitt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt landed on Max in January 2025 with a two-part premiere, and it’s quickly becoming one of the best Max shows to binge. After receiving a burst of high praise and a truckload of views, the show was renewed for a second season in February, and for good reason. The Pitt plays out in real-time while depicting a 15-hour shift inside the emergency department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Led by Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), the staff faces increasingly difficult challenges comprised of gruesome injuries and fickle patients. If you’ve been a fan of medical dramas for years, then you already know that The Pitt is about as stomach-churning as TV shows get. Is there anything that comes close to it?

The Knick

Created in 2014, The Knick stars Clive Owen as Dr. John Thackery, a brilliant but deeply troubled surgeon at New York City’s Knickerbocker Hospital in the early 1900s. While it might seem like a dramatic departure from The Pitt, this drama series is chock-full of grit and white-knuckle tension. The Knick explores the groundbreaking, experimental, and often gruesome surgical techniques that blazed new trails. And as you would expect from any medical drama, The Knick has plenty of captivating storylines outside of the operating room. Dr. Algernon Edwards (André Holland), a talented Black surgeon, is forced to fight for respect in an institution rife with racism.

Despite earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, The Knick was cancelled by Cinemax in 2017 after just two seasons. The early cancellation spoiled a planned six-season run for the show, which teased a major time-jump in later seasons with a brand new cast of characters.

You can stream The Knick on Max.

Code Black

Similar to The Pitt, Code Black also details the chaotic nature of a seemingly out of control emergency room. Created by Michael Seitzman, the show is set in the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles. Code Black stars Marcia Gay Harden as Dr. Leanne Rorish, a “tough but fair” ER residency director, who is tasked with training a group of young, inexperienced doctors. And like most doctors, Rorish isn’t immune to dealing with the trauma and heartbreak from her past. The show also features Luis Guzmán, Raza Jaffrey, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Rob Lowe.

The show gets its name from the term “code black,” which refers to a hospital setting where there are more patients than resources available, creating a crisis-level environment. So as you can imagine, the stakes are always raised to a heart-pounding level on Code Black. Thanks to its gritty approach and a cast of strong characters, the show developed a strong following of devoted fans. However, that following wasn’t enough to prop up its decreasing ratings, leading to the show’s cancellation after just three seasons.

You can stream Code Black on Amazon Prime.

ER

You can’t talk about The Pitt without mentioning ER. As one of the most iconic medical dramas of all-time, ER helped set the standard when it came to network TV shows. As an added dose of realism, the show was created by novelist and former physician Michael Crichton, though he never practiced medicine in his career. ER is set in the often dramatic emergency room in the fictional County General Hospital in Chicago. The show follows the lives of the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who keep the machine running as smoothly as they can. ER offered up an up close and personal look at the hectic and high-stakes world of emergency medicine, all while dealing with the personal and professional struggles that come along with it.

The show features an impressive group of actors including George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Eriq La Salle, Julianna Margulies. You might notice that Noah Wyle also stars in this medical drama as well.

It’s important to note that Crichton’s widow Sherri Crichton filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros Discovery alleging that The Pitt was originally pitched to her as an ER reboot before negotiations broke off. While the legal drama surrounding the shows continues, it doesn’t prevent you from checking out ER in between episodes of The Pitt. Each show offers up compelling takes on life inside the emergency room. You can judge for yourself just how similar they are.

You can stream ER on Hulu.