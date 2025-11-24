5 Great Fantasy TV Shows To Watch While Waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3

Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon became a massive hit, but ever since Season 3 was announced, the wait has been painfully long. The big question in the meantime is: is there anything to fill that temporary void? Absolutely. And if the goal is to find something that brings the same level of intensity, streaming platforms are packed with strong alternatives, especially in the fantasy genre. Sure, some of them might not have dragons, but they make up for it with wars, betrayals, forbidden romances, and all the danger that made George R.R. Martin’s world so iconic on TV. And it’s worth noting: each show has its own unique style, but they all share the same DNA that fans love about Westeros.

With mature storytelling, real consequences, morally gray characters, magic, creatures, and epic battles, here are 5 great fantasy TV shows to watch while waiting for the highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 3.

5) Outlander

Outlander won’t give you dragons or a sprawling fantasy world, but it’s perfect if what you’re craving are wars, dangerous alliances, deep personal conflict, and characters making choices that can literally cost lives. This is a historical drama with fantasy elements, centered on Claire, a 20th-century English combat nurse mysteriously transported to 18th-century Scotland. The story follows her as she adapts to a violent, politically charged world she doesn’t understand, while getting entangled with Jamie Fraser and the warring Scottish clans.

The show doesn’t carry the same heavy tone as House of the Dragon — you won’t see kingdoms falling or nobles scheming for the throne every episode. However, Outlander stands out thanks to its rich storytelling and constant tension. It’s full of betrayal, loyalty, forbidden love, kidnappings, time travel, massacres, political rivalries, and a little bit of magic. It’s a period drama at its core, with just enough fantasy sprinkled in to elevate everything. A perfect pick for anyone who wants something intense and emotional, but without being completely swallowed by Westeros-level chaos.

4) Merlin

House of the Dragon can be dense and complex, so sometimes it’s totally fair to just want something fun before diving back into Martin’s world. That’s where Merlin comes in: a lighthearted, charming fantasy series that delivers the classic magic-and-heroism formula without overcomplicating things. The story follows young Merlin, who must protect Prince Arthur (before he becomes king) while keeping his magical abilities a secret. Don’t expect a cutthroat politics vibe here — instead, the show shines as a straightforward adventure filled with spells, friendship, and growth. It has all the Camelot staples like kings, sorcerers, and conspiracies, just on a smaller, more personal scale.

In fact, Merlin is perfect for when you want a taste of fantasy without diving into a pit of blood and betrayal. The fun part is watching the protagonist deal with every threat, from deadly creatures to scheming nobles, while the world around him changes. It’s a genuinely underrated series that deserves more recognition, especially for how well it balances charm and stakes. At the end of the day, it reminds you why you love medieval fantasy in the first place (just without dragging you into the darkness of House of the Dragon).

3) The Witcher

Most people already know The Witcher — or at least have heard of it. But it’s worth saying again: if you’re looking for something that captures the same tone and atmosphere as House of the Dragon, this series comes pretty close. The story follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunting witcher; Yennefer, a powerful sorceress; and Ciri, a young princess with a mysterious destiny. Each of them has its own arc, and the world is brutal, full of monsters, magic, and those morally gray choices that define great fantasy.

While the early episodes lean more toward adventure and action than court intrigue, the deeper you get, the more you’ll notice shades of Westeros — with scheming, unstable alliances, and plenty of backstabbing politics. In The Witcher, you’ll find betrayal, revenge, and people willing to do anything for power in a world where ambition always comes with a price. It’s the kind of dark, mature fantasy that keeps you binging episode after episode, filled with blood and emotional chaos. The show isn’t exactly about kingdom politics, but the moral messiness definitely echoes House of the Dragon.

2) The Wheel of Time

If the goal is to wait out House of the Dragon Season 3 with another series that nails world-building, The Wheel of Time is your best bet. The show was canceled after three seasons, but it’s still absolutely worth watching — especially since it was well-received by both critics and audiences. The story follows Moiraine, a powerful Aes Sedai who sets out on a journey to find a young man prophesied to save (or destroy) the world. Expect plenty of powerful, visually striking magic, layered prophecies, and factions constantly battling for control. It’s less about brutal political games and more about destiny, fate, and the heavy cost of power.

But when it comes to epic scale, The Wheel of Time delivers big time. The world is incredibly detailed, complex, and cohesive, filled with cultures, religions, and magical systems that feel like they’ve existed for centuries. It’s the kind of fantasy you start watching and immediately wonder why you didn’t start sooner (especially if you’re a true fan of the genre). What makes it fascinating is how betrayal, sacrifice, and shifting alliances constantly reshape the characters’ paths. Everything matters, and every decision has weight. It gives you that same sense of grandeur and importance that House of the Dragon has, just with a more mystical, prophecy-driven twist.

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn’t really have much in common with Game of Thrones‘ prequel, but it offers a fantasy world that’s just as easy to get lost in (even if it doesn’t stay 100% faithful to J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore). You’ve got kingdoms at war, betrayals, magical ambitions, and legacies that shape the fate of the world — all the good stuff. The story dives into the Second Age of Middle-earth, exploring the rise of Sauron, the forging of the Rings of Power, and the fall of Númenor. Visually, it’s stunning, but what really hooks you is the underlying political tension and moral struggle, which, while different from House of the Dragon‘s tone, still hits that same dramatic nerve.

This is epic storytelling on every level. There are plenty of characters, but each one has their own motivations, and every decision ripples across the entire world in believable, impactful ways. The Rings of Power pulls you into its atmosphere of conflict and ambition with ease. It may not have morally gray characters like those in Westeros, but the core idea remains the same: when it comes to gaining power, anything goes. It’s a grand clash of good versus evil, but one where the stakes are painfully real and no one is really safe.

Already picked a fantasy show to hold you over until House of the Dragon comes back? Let us know in the comments!