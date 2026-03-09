One of Star Trek’s Best Catchphrases Is 59 Years Old Today (& It’s Been Missing for 4 Years)

You don’t have to be a Star Trek nerd to know that the franchise has coined some of the most iconic catchphrases in TV history. “Live long and prosper,” Spock’s Vulcan salute, transcended the show long ago, and Captain Kirk’s “Beam me up” (although he never actually said it like that specifically) has become a staple in the arsenal of dad jokes. Keep in mind that this was years before the internet enabled memes to spread like wildfire; a testament to Star Trek’s significance in the zeitgeist.

It was on March 9th, 1967, that one of Star Trek’s most beloved recurring lines escaped the lips of a frustrated physician. In The Original Series episode “The Devil in the Dark,” Dr. Leonard McCoy delivered variation no. 1 of: “I’m a doctor, not a…” Despite debuting nearly six decades ago, the joke has never been far from Trek, with variations popping up in TNG, DS9, Voyager, and beyond. However, oddly, there’s been a dearth of any “I’m a doctor…” jokes in the franchise’s recent years, having been last heard in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “A Quality of Mercy,” which aired in 2022.

The Long Life of McCoy’s “I’m a Doctor, Not a…” in the Star Trek Franchise

In TOS’s “The Devil in the Dark,” written by Gene L. Coon, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (played by DeForest Kelley) pushes back against being asked to perform duties outside his realm of expertise after Kirk realizes the Horta is actually a wounded, sentient being in need of medical attention. McCoy, who has no idea how to treat what is essentially a living stone, protests: “I’m a doctor, not a bricklayer!” To which Kirk replies, “You’re a healer. There’s a patient. That’s an order.”

Prior to reaching its fully evolved form, TOS tried out several prototypes of the line, including: “What am I, a doctor or a moon shuttle conductor?” in “The Corbomite Maneuver.” Yet, after “The Devil in the Dark” aired on March 9th, 1967, the writers seemed to understand that they had finally struck gold. Throughout the rest of The Original Series, McCoy gave us tons of variations. He was decidedly not an escalator, not a mechanic, not a psychiatrist, not a physicist, not an engineer, not a coal miner, and not a magician. Each new iteration of the line was somehow funnier than the last.

The catchphrase proved so beloved that it survived beyond the 1960s series. New twists on the line popped up in Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Captain Picard’s “I must be a mediator, not an enforcer.” In Deep Space Nine, Chief Medical Officer Julian Bashir gave us classics like: “…not a botanist” and “…not a historian.” Voyager’s fan-favorite Emergency Medical Hologram, The Doctor, perhaps delivered the line more times than anyone else in the franchise and took it to its most hilarious extremes, claiming not to be a decorator, bartender, voyeur, performer, database, peeping Tom, battery, dragon slayer, zookeeper, butler, exorcist, or covert operative.

Later, in the Kelvin Timeline films, we got an alt McCoy this time played by Karl Urban, whose iterations of the gag included “Damn it, man, I’m a doctor, not a torpedo technician!” and “I don’t need a doctor, damn it, I am a doctor!” He even uttered a literal reprisal with “I’m a doctor, not a physicist,” which screenwriter Roberto Orci claimed was a direct homage to The Original Series.

Today’s modern streaming era of Trek has seen the line as well, albeit much more sparingly. The last known utterance of the joke in an official Star Trek show came in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “A Quality of Mercy,” when an alt timeline Scotty says, “I’m an engineer, not a miracle worker, Mr. Spock.” Given that nearly a hundred new episodes of various Star Trek series have come out since “A Quality of Mercy” aired in July 2022, it’s odd that we haven’t gotten any more plays on the iconic line. Perhaps the writers are giving it a rest out of fear the gag will lose its lustre.

Still, given that Robert Picardo is back in his role as The Doctor for the newest Trek series, Starfleet Academy, it seems almost obligatory that they’ll let him riff on the line at least once. Perhaps the writers are saving it for an opportune moment.

What's your favorite "I'm a doctor, not a…" variation?