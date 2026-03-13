Daredevil Born Again Confirms The Return of Another Dead Marvel Character

Daredevil will be taking the fight to Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and he will have to assemble a team to make it happen. We know that the team will include the return of Jessica Jones, but previous footage has also shown another ally by Matt’s side in Foggy Nelson, which is pretty shocking since Nelson died in season 1. Now, a new trailer has revealed that another dead character is making a return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as well, and you can watch the new footage below.

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The new trailer reveals more glimpses at the war between Daredevil and his allies and The Kingpin, but later in the trailer, we see the Kingpin in his car with another individual. Upon closer inspection, that character seems to be Fisk’s former right-hand man, James Wesley, who appeared in the original Daredevil series on Netflix. That appearance is shocking because Wesley was killed in the previous series, so seeing him alive and well brings up some understandable questions. You can check out the trailer below.

Is James Wesley Really Alive In Daredevil: Born Again?

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In the original Daredevil series, Wesley was essentially Fisk’s go-to handler of issues, and more often than not, he would solve those issues in one way or another. He obviously hit some obstacles when it came to Daredevil specifically, and even when those scenarios didn’t include Matt Murdock, there were still plenty of tense moments.

Wesley was still able to get the job done despite those circumstances, but that all changed when he kidnapped Karen Page. Wesley captured Page and then proceeded to interrogate and threaten her, and informed her that while they were originally going to kill her, they had opted for bribery instead, but that method didn’t end up working.

Wesley put a gun on the table to further intimidate her, and later in their conversation, Wesley would also threaten to kill Ben Urich, Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen’s friends and family before finally getting rid of her. Wesley was briefly distracted by a call from Fisk at this point, and that’s when Page grabbed the gun. Wesley attempted to talk his way out of the situation, but Page shot him once and then proceeded to shoot him several more times, killing him right there and then.

Now, this is still in the realm of comics and TV, so there’s always a chance that Wesley could return alive and well, with the show filling in what happened after he was shot. Granted, it would take some heavy lifting on the story front, as he was shot pretty much at point-blank range multiple times in the moment, and since he was at an abandoned warehouse, there wasn’t anyone around to just stumble upon him and get him to the hospital. Odds are this is a flashback, but you just never know with Marvel, and thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 hits Disney+ on March 24th, 2026.

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