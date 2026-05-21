One of the Most Exciting Things About Scrubs Season 2 Also Makes Its Dr. Cox Replacement Problem Harder

The Scrubs revival series was such a big success that Disney and ABC have already started production on Season 2, and have it set to premiere as part of the Fall 2026 schedule. Already, there’s a lot of hype for the next season, and showrunners know it: There have already been several juicy reveals about veteran characters that didn’t make it into Season 1 getting their shot in Season 2.

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Similarly, there have been reports that characters who only made minor or occasional appearances in Scrubs Season 1 are getting bigger roles in Season 2. For the most part, that’s good news; however, there will be one change that throws off the character balance of the revival series, in a bad way.

Scrubs Season 2 Already Has Too Many Antagonists

Scrubs: Dr. Park, Dr. Cox & The Janitor / ABC

In Season 1 of the Scrubs revival series, Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) was appointed the new Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital, and it was revealed that his predecessor, Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), is suffering from a serious autoimmune disease. J.D. had to step up and truly embrace his leadership role, just in time for his nemesis, The Janitor (Neil Flynn), to resurface and commit to disrupting the situation.

Fans of the original Scrubs series remember that Dr. Cox and The Janitor were two of the big recurring antagonists J.D. had to contend with. Both will be back in Season 2 of the revival series; The Janitor has already made his intentions clear, and while Dr. Cox became more of a mentor in Season 1, the finale showed that he (like most doctors) will be a terrible patient as he tries to confront his health challenges. If we know Cox, he’ll probably have a lot of critiques about how J.D. is running things, and won’t be scared about sharing them.

With J.D. having to take on these old dogs, what about the new character who’s been positioned to give J.D. problems?

Scrubs New Bad Doctor May Not Be As Big In Season 2

Joel Kim Booster as Dr. Park in Scrubs / ABC

The first season of the Scrubs revival introduced Dr. Kevin Park (Joel Kim Booster), the attending physician at Sacred Heart Hospital. Park became a nemesis when Dr. Cox appointed J.D. as the new Chief of Medicine over Park. Over the course of the season, we saw the abrasive Dr. Park maneuver to get J.D. out of the job, but it blew up in his face by the finale, when he was called out by a nurse for his bullying ways. His reaction suggested that there could be more nuanced layers to Dr. Park, and that self-awareness is not his strong suit.

All in all, there seemed to be room for Booster and the showrunners to expand upon the character, but how much can that happen with Cox and The Janitor also hanging around? There were already some major discussion threads dedicated to whether or not Dr. Park was a fitting replacement for Cox, so diminishing the character’s role could be one of the changes that showrunner Aseem Batra makes to Season 2, especially when there are fan-favored veteran characters to step up and fill the void. Then again, it doesn’t have to be a game of subtraction: the show could go a different way, bringing Dr. Park, Dr. Cox, and The Janitor together in an unholy alliance if Dr. Cox reaches the breaking point with how J.D. is running things. That would be a fun counterpoint to J.D.’s trifecta with Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) and Dr. Chris Turk (Donald Faison), and an “event” in Scrubs lore fans would be into.

Scrubs Season 1 (and the original series) is streaming on Hulu-Disney+. Discuss Scrubs Season 2 with us on the ComicBook Forum!