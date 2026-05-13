Scrubs Season 2’s Release Window Officially Confirmed, And It’s Much Sooner Than Fans Expected

Scrubs Season 11 (or, Season 2 of the revival series) is officially on the way, as ABC is wasting no time striking while the pop-culture interest is still hot. Srubs‘ return was a bona fide TV event, and the returning cast and crew of the show pulled off the feat of both recapturing what fans loved about the original series and updating the characters and their lives in ways that reflected the same aging process the viewers had gone through.

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However, while the Scrubs revival was successful, there was, admittedly, room for improvement, including bringing back even more of the zany characters and some core storylines that Season 10 gracefully side-stepped. But while we’ll have to wait and see who and what comes next to Sacred Hearts Hospital and its staff, we do at least know more about when we’ll get to find out, as Scrub’s Season 2’s official release date window has been revealed!

Scrubs Season 2 Will Premiere In Fall 2026

ABC

It’s been officially confirmed that Scrubs Season 2 will be part of ABC’s Fall 2026 slate. TV studios have been hosting their upfronts this week, and ABC’s showcase revealed that Scrubs will once again hold its Wednesday night, 8 pm ET/PT timeslot. However, there is no exact premiere date for the show yet, but we don’t expect there will be that long of a wait to find out.

The Scrubs revival first premiered on Wednesday, February 25, 2026; most fans assumed that the next season would be held until that same midseason slot next year (February 2027). That speaks to ABC’s confidence in Scrubs to have such a quick turnaround time between Season 1 and Season 2, whereas so many other shows are taking a year (if not years) to deliver new content.

Ari Goldman, ABC’s SVP of Content Strategy and Scheduling, certainly led with confidence when addressing the milestone wave of renewals that Scrubs is part of. “We are not only growing our scripted slate, but for the first time in, literally, the history of ABC, have renewed every one of our scripted series,” Goldman said. “And they’re renewed because they’re all performing well.”

Overall, ABC renewed nine shows for the Fall schedule, including, Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23), Abbott Elementary (Season 6), The Rookie (Season 9), Will Trent (Season 5), 9-1-1 (Season 10), 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2), Scrubs (Season 2), R.J. Decker (Season 2), and Shifting Gears (Season 3). That doesn’t count breakout hit series High Potential (Season 3), which is being held to boost the midseason returns in 2027.

ABC

(SPOILERS) The Scrubs revival caught up with the main cast ten years after Season 8 of the original series. Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) was working through his divorce from Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), while also practicing medicine independently. The first episode took a turn when J.D. was appointed as the new Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart by Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). Over the course of the season, J.D. had to adjust to leadership, repair some frayed relationships with the likes of Dr. Turk (Donald Faison) and his wife, Carla (Judy Reyes), and navigate the world of single life and the modern dating scene, while also trying to co-parent with Elliot.

The Season 1 Finale set some more serious stakes for Scrubs Season 2: Dr. Cox was revealed to be facing serious health challenges, while J.D.’s greatest nemesis returned to make new mischief at the hospital. Since the season ended, fans have been thrilled by the rumors (and confirmations) that Season 2 will be bringing back more familiar faces from the original series.

You can stream Scrubs on Hulu-Disney+. Season 2 will premiere in Fall 2026. And come discuss: Which TV characters would be on your desert island roster?