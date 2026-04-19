Scrubs Fans Are Split on Dr Cox’s Revival Replacement

Scrubs brought back what fans loved the most about the original series, but there were a couple of changes that left many viewers disappointed. When Scrubs returned with the first season of its reboot (and 10th overall) in February 2026, the characters from the original Scrubs run were back, older but as funny as ever. Zach Braff returned as J.D., now the new chief of medicine. Donald Faison also returned as Turk, the new chief of surgery. Sarah Chalke once again starred as Elliot, and they had a new group of interns at Sacred Heart causing all sorts of problems. However, John C. McGinley was only around in limited appearances as Dr. Cox.

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In a Reddit thread, fans began disagreeing on Dr. Cox’s replacement as the new villain/antagonist of the series. The OP was very happy with Joel Kim Booster taking on this role as Dr. Kevin Park. However, when looking at the comments, it was clear that not everyone liked this replacement.

Scrubs Reboot Changes the Villain Role

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The Scrubs reboot changed Dr. Cox’s role completely. Instead of serving as an antagonistic force to J.D., he took more of a mentor role. Dr. Cox made J.D. the new chief of medicine, and by the end of the season, the veteran doctor learned he had an autoimmune disease that would eventually kill him if he didn’t find the right treatment. J.D. began fighting to find the treatment plan, but this left a spot open for a new antagonist. Dr. Park took on that role.

The OP wrote, “In a world where Dr. Cox can no longer be Dr. Cox, I think Dr Park was a great villain/antagonist for the show.” While not everyone agreed with him, many in the comments did. One person wrote he has promise, but needs to get more time to fit into that role. “He is okay, needs to be fleshed out more though because he just seems antagonistic for the sake of being antagonistic,” they wrote in their response. “Part of the fun between Cox and Kelso was they were given time for the audience to understand their perspective.”

Another person who liked Dr. Park blamed it on the shortened season. There were nine episodes in the reboot, while the original series had over 20 each season for the first six. “I feel like in the finale it became a bit more obvious that there is more to him,” they wrote. “Especially him not realizing he comes off as a villain was exactly what I hoped for. I can imagine him and J.D. gaining respect for each other after more time.”

That said, there were plenty of people who didn’t like Dr. Park as the replacement. While Dr. Cox will never go back to his villain role thanks to the new respect and relationship he and J.D. share, they didn’t feel that Dr. Park did enough to deserve this role. One person responded Dr. Park was the worst part of the reboot. “This is for me the only negative of the new season,” they wrote. “This character had no real purpose nor well defined backstory. He had no arc nor contributed to J.D.’s in any shape or form.”

Another hated him and felt there was nothing redeeming about the character. “I hated every scene he was in. All of the “villains” in Scrubs had some redeeming qualities or were at least comical or interesting in their own way,” they wrote. “Dr. Park was just an a**hole the character wasn’t funny and was just way too unlikeable.”

Dr. Kevin Park is an attending physician at Sacred Heart Hospital. He is J.D.’s adversary after he lost out on the chief of medicine job when Dr. Cox chose J.D. over him. He then made it his mission to capture the job, pushing J.D. out. His personality is an abrasive and bullying doctor, and his sense of entitlement made him even more overbearing. As many viewers mentioned, things changed in the finale when a nurse called Dr. Park out for being a bully, while he claimed he was just being funny. He also seems to see himself as the next Dr. Cox, not realizing that Cox wasn’t cruel to be cruel. In the end, many fans agree it was a good start, but he needs a lot more development in the second season of the Scrubs reboot to truly earn his place on the show.

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