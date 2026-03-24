Prime Video’s #1 TV Show Sets Up an Epic 3-Way Superhero Streaming Battle

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming strategy is proving to be one of the best in the business. Prime Video has become a reliable hub for solid-to-great genre shows, based on established IPs with dedicated fandoms. From the biggest “Dad Shows” like Reacher and Cross, to major comic book and gaming adaptations like The Boys and Fallout, to top-tier blockbuster franchises like Lord of the Rings, Amazon has something for everyone, and more big things coming in the next few years.

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One big new prospect for Prime Video is an entire Spider-Man TV universe, beginning with the upcoming premiere of Nic Cage’s Spider-Noir. It’ll be a nice boost to the streamer’s superhero content, which could come in handy, as Prime Video is already starting to show competitive strides in building its own superhero shared universe franchises. In fact, we’re about to hit a big milestone point: In Spring of 2026, Prime Video will have two of the three big superhero TV series that will be in a three-way streaming battle against one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest shows!

Daredevil v. Invincible v. The Boys: Dawn of Great Spring TV

Prime Video

For much of April (specifically the weeks of Monday, April 6th – Monday, April 20th), fans will get new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, The Boys Season 5, and Invincible Season 4, all in the same week; they’ll get new episodes of just Daredevil and The Boys from the week of Monday, April 20th, through the week of Monday, May 11th.

If you’re a fan of these shows (the Venn Diagram overlap is pretty big), then this should appropriately be viewed as a boon of epic proportions. Rarely do we get so many acclaimed superhero TV series on air at once; there may never have been a time when we’ve gotten three that are as highly anticipated as these three.

Invincible Season 4 is currently streaming (at the time of writing this). Even four seasons in, the show is still a major hit with critics (100% on Rotten Tomatoes), while also topping the viewership charts. A lot of that early hype has to do with the show settling into its groove after fully building out its universe, as well as teases from fans of the comics that the animated series is going to cover some of the best (and most shocking) story arcs in the fourth season.

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has the MCU TV brand riding on its back, after turbulent years at Disney/Marvel Studios led to an uneven Season 1. Season 2 is now promising fans that the ship is righted and the best is yet to come. The sophomore season will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) going up against his nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who has achieved the new power and status of being NYC’s mayor. The new season is bringing fan-favorite Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) over from the Netflix Marvel universe to the MCU. The action, production, and overall storytelling seem to be more on-point, and for MCU fans, this is the first real franchise “event” of the year.

Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 is already a milestone, as it will be the show’s final run. With no more seasons on the horizon, all bets are off in the final bloody showdown between authoritarian superman, Homelander (Antony Starr), and brutish anti-super mercenary Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Anybody could potentially die, and the show has progressed so far past the source comic that no one really knows what twists we’ll see before the end. Sounds like “must-see TV” to us!

Invincible Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video; Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24th; The Boys Season 5 will start streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 8th. Discuss all this great TV with us on the ComicBook Forum!