Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano: Where & When to Watch the Fight

A fight many thought they would never see is finally happening later tonight when Ronda Rousey collides with Gina Carano on Netflix, and it very well could be Rousey’s final fight ever as well. Rousey vs Carano has been discussed in the past, and tonight they will finally look to settle who is the best on a grand stage. Now you can get all of the information on the card, where to watch, and when to tune in right here.

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Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano tonight at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and the fight will stream live on Netflix at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The fight will be available for all Netflix streaming plans, and the main card includes 11 fights total, with the Rousey vs Carano fight closing out the night.

The Main Card

There are several anticipated fights ahead of the main event, and that stars with the preliminary battles, which include Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins (Catchweight), Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong (Catchweight), David McGoyan vs. Albert Morales (Featherweight), Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton (Welterweight), Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta (Catchweight), and Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian (Welterweight).

Then there are the battles on the main card. Those include Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight) and Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross (Lightweight), as well as the return of Francis Ngannou in a fight against Philipe Lins.

There’s also the anticipated fight between Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry (Welterweight), which should be one of the card’s standouts along with the main event. The main event will of course be the battle between Rousey and Carano, and it’s not only one of the biggest fights ever for Netflix, but also one of the premier fights for women’s sports on Netflix.

The Timeline

Both Rousey and Carano have had unique journeys back to the octagon, but let’s start with Rousey, who was standard when it came to women’s MMA from 2011 to 2016. Rousey was a takedown specialist and would go undefeated until her loss against Holly Holm in 2015. After her second loss against Amanda Nunes in 2016, Rousey left the UFC and went on a years-long run in WWE. Then, in 2023, Rousey would wrestle her final match in WWE against Shayna Baszler, and aside from an appearance or two elsewhere, her time in wrestling also came to a close.

Moving to Carano, she was a pioneer during her time in MMA, including being a part of the first sanctioned women’s MMA fight in Nevada and being a part of the first women’s fight to headline a major MMA event on Showtime with her battle against Cris Cyborg. The last time she was in the cage was nearly 17 years ago, thanks to a successful acting career that even featured her as part of the Star Wars universe on The Mandalorian.

Now both have returned to the world where they first stepped into the spotlight, and though it took a few years to finally happen, the time has finally arrived for both fighters to collide. Carano told Netflix that “She (Rousey) thanked me for opening up doors for her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome.”

As for Rousey, she told Netflix, “Been waiting so long to announce this. Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history. This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future.”

You can tune into the fight starting at 9 PM EST on Netflix.

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