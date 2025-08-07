Disney Settles The Mandalorian Lawsuit With Gina Carano (Will She Return to Star Wars?)

There were big plans in place for Gina Carano in the Star Wars universe at one point in time, but those all fell apart after Carano was fired by The Walt Disney Company back in 2021. The firing came after a controversial social media post, but Carano then filed a lawsuit in 2024, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. Now Variety has revealed that Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company have reached an agreement and settled the suit, leaving the question of whether or not Carano could return to the Star Wars franchise someday.

A statement from a Lucasfilm spokesperson reads, “The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

That last part is especially interesting, as it actually opens the door for future collaborations between Lucasfilm and Carano. It also says “the near future”, and there is a certain Mandalorian and Grogu movie coming soon, but that’s pure conjecture at this point.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Carano and Star Wars, but story-wise, The Mandalorian never actually shut the door on her character. Carano played Marshall Cara Dune, and she played an important part in Mando’s adventure in season 2. Her character was going to play an even more prominent role in the universe at that point, as she was going to be leading a new spin-off series titled Rangers of the New Republic, but plans for that were scrapped after Carano was fired.

That said, Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni did address the character’s sudden absence from the story and confirmed that she is still alive and out having adventures, even if they don’t currently intersect with what’s happening in The Mandalorian.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” Famuyiwa told Deadline. “It had to be addressed in the creative and Jon (Favreau) took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu- so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

“It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it,” Filoni said. “Many characters are fighting for their screen time, we’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that. Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. (There’s) different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan, (who) take a lot more prominence which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

