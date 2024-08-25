Ronda Rousey Reveals WWE Offered Evolution 2 and Becky Lynch Match to Keep Her

Many fans have wanted to see WWE bring back its all-women premium live event Evolution for a while now, as the first and last one was back in 2018. It turns out at one point WWE did put a second Evolution on the table, and it was part of a deal with Ronda Rousey. In an interview with DS of Ring the Belle, Rousey revealed that WWE wanted her to stay after WrestleMania, and if she did, they would hold another Evolution shortly after (H/T to Fightful). The other big addition was that it would be headlined by Rousey and Becky Lynch in a singles match, which Rousey and Lynch had wanted for a long time. Rousey had already promised her family she was leaving though, and wasn’t going to go back on that.

Evolution 2 and Becky Lynch

In the interview, Rousey revealed that WWE asked her to stay after WrestleMania 35, and if she did, they would build towards a Becky Lynch match for Evolution 2. “Well, they offered to bring it back for a second time. They said, ‘Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we’ll have another Evolution in six weeks, and have you Becky as a singles.’ I was like, ‘I promised my family.’ First, I was saying, ‘Oh, I will only go from WrestleMania until Survivor Series. Then, Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, and I promised my family, ‘Okay, that’s it. That’s it.’ I have kids, a husband, and a home, and I’m gone for weeks on end,” Rousey said.

“So when they said that, I was like, ‘No, I’ve already asked too much of my family. I can’t ask any more of them. I promised them this. I promised you I would stay this long, and I promised them I would only stay this long, and I’m not gonna keep moving the goalpost’. I ended up shattering my knuckle anyway like I got an extra little nub now, so I wouldn’t have been able to do it regardless, but, yeah, they tried to dangle that carrot for me, but I just couldn’t,” Rousey said.

Future of Evolution

While we have yet to even hear about another Evolution happening over the past few years, Rousey hopes they do eventually bring it back, regardless of whether she’s a part of it or not. “Hopefully, they’ll bring it back, and I don’t think that they need me for it, and I think that they’re past that point, and they just need to believe in the women because they can do it. That event was incredible, and it sold out the venue, and I feel like there should be more, but no one’s asking me.”

The Women’s divisions in both WWE and NXT were already talented at the time of the first Evolution, but since then both divisions have only become bigger and better in every way, and could easily handle the load of a premium live event on their own. Then there’s the recent partnership with TNA to also throw into the mix, as that style of event would be a perfect opportunity to feature talent from both companies, increasing the available pool yet again. If the event does happen, it should end up being something pretty special.

WWE Bash in Berlin (Current Card)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

