Star Wars Just Released a Secret Sequel To One of Disney’s Best Anakin Skywalker Stories

Star Wars may be best known as a film franchise, but it’s always been far more. The first novelization was actually published before the movie’s release, while the first official tie-in novel (Alan Dean Foster’s Splinter of the Mind’s Eye) released in 1978, long before The Empire Strikes Back. In recent years, the franchise has gradually changed shape to embrace transmedia in a whole new way; we’ve had so many Disney+ Star Wars TV shows, and the next film actually uses those as a launchpad.

In 2022, Lucasfilm published the tie-in novel Brotherhood by Mike Chen. Set during the early days of the Clone Wars, this focuses on the relationship between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it’s easily one of the best Star Wars novels of all time. Among the many subplots, it gives Anakin Skywalker another student who arguably foreshadows Ahsoka Tano. Mill Alibeth is a Jedi youngling who possessed a unique Force power, sensing the pain of others, far from ideal for a Jedi living during a time of galactic war. Surprisingly, Lucasfilm has just published an unexpected sequel.

Mill Alibeth’s Story Continues in a New Star Wars Book

Mike Chen’s new novel Low Red Moon is actually a prequel to Star Wars: Outlaws, exploring the backstory of Jaylen Vrax and his droid, ND-5. It’s a tremendous read, a deep character study that’s been skillfully written by a tremendous writer. The story opens just a few months after Revenge of the Sith before jumping forward in time by another nine years, and it explores Jaylen’s quest for revenge after the deaths of his family. Most surprising of all, though, is the fact Low Red Moon turns into an unexpected sequel to Brotherhood when Mill Alibeth returns.

We knew Mill survived Order 66 and got caught up in the Star Wars underworld. What we hadn’t expected, though, was to see just that story told in Star Wars canon; Jaylen winds up allied with Mill and fellow former Jedi youngling named Vivert Stag. This gives Anakin a whole new legacy in the Dark Times, not least because Mill is still depending on some of the lessons he taught her; Anakin isn’t name-dropped, but Mill actually quotes some of his teachings, indicating the depth of the impact the Chosen One had on her life.

Low Red Moon will naturally appeal the most to gamers who enjoyed Star Wars: Outlaws, but it’s so much more than that. In truth, it feels almost like a backdoor pilot for a potential new series focused on Mill and Vevert, because these two characters are tremendous and their stories are so appealing. Chen is a fantastic writer, and he works hard to ensure this story can stand on its own despite the fact it’s technically a prequel. It’s unmissable reading for any fans.

Low Red Moon is on sale now from retailers like Amazon.