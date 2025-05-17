Every Star Wars Disney+ Series Ranked

The Star Wars galaxy on Disney+ has something for everyone, offering a rich variety of stories across live-action and animation. From gritty tales of rebellion to epic sagas of Jedi and Sith, and the return of familiar beloved faces (such as Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Anakin), these series have become essential additions to the Star Wars canon, catering to fans of all ages. Each show brings its unique artistic vision and focus, enriching the understanding of the franchise as a whole. In this ever-expanding streaming landscape, these Disney+ Star Wars series continue to captivate and entertain fans of all ages.

15) Young Jedi Adventures

Young Jedi Adventures is an animated series specifically designed for a younger audience, focusing on a group of Jedi younglings as they learn the ways of the Force and embark on various adventures. Set during the High Republic era, the series introduces young viewers to the core values of the Jedi Order and the excitement of the Star Wars galaxy in an accessible and engaging way.

While not intended for the same audience as the other Disney+ Star Wars series, Young Jedi Adventures serves an important role in introducing a new generation to the franchise. Its emphasis on themes of friendship, teamwork, and compassion aligns with the fundamental principles of the Jedi and provides a positive and engaging entry point into the Star Wars universe for young viewers.

14)Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Visions is a unique and artistically adventurous animated anthology series featuring nine distinct short films created by various Japanese animation studios. Each short presents a unique Star Wars story with its own visual style and cultural influences, offering fresh and imaginative perspectives on the galaxy far, far away.

The series represents a bold and experimental departure from traditional Star Wars storytelling, showcasing the franchise’s potential for diverse interpretations. The overall project is a testament to the enduring appeal and adaptability of the Star Wars universe, paying homage to the culture that initially inspired George Lucas. Star Wars: Visions’ different animation styles make it a fascinating and visually stunning entry in the Star Wars canon.

13) The Acolyte

Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) & Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in “The Acolyte” Episode 7

The Acolyte is the first on-screen adaption of Star Wars media set during the High Republic era, long before the events of the Skywalker saga. The series follows Osha – a failed Jedi Padawan who was rescued by Jedi Knights when her community was seemingly killed in an accidental first, including her twin sister Mae. It is a mystery thriller that explores the emergence of dark side powers in the form of “The Stranger” – a mysterious Sith who disguises himself as a commoner named Qimir (played by Manny Jacinto) – in a time of Jedi prosperity.

With a focus on Osho reuniting with her former Jedi Master, Sol, to investigate a series of crimes relating to her past, the show offers a unique perspective on a relatively unexplored period in Star Wars history. Lee Jung-jae’s portrayal of Master Sol and Dafne Keen’s Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon are highlights of The Acolyte, leaving fans wanting more of their stories. However, The Acolyte was not renewed for a second season, despite a devoted fan base clamoring for more.

12) Tales of the Underworld

Tales of the Underworld is the third installment in the “Tales of” series, this time focusing on Asajj Ventress for three episodes and Cad Bane for the final three. Significantly, the Ventress portion of Tales of the Underworld proved to be one of the most captivating stories, throwing viewers in the middle of an unseen storyline where Ventress and Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos fell in love. The Ventress portion feels like a backdoor pilot to her own series; one which would be extremely entertaining.

Stripped of the clear-cut distinctions between the light and dark sides that often define the main saga, Tales of the Underworld forces viewers to question the very definition of good and bad. Cad Bane’s origin story, for instance, illustrates the idea that morality is not always absolute and that even those deemed villains may possess relatable motivations or operate within systems that necessitate questionable actions. This exploration of moral gray areas adds a layer of sophisticated depth to the Star Wars.

11) The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett aimed to explore the story of the legendary bounty hunter following his dramatic return in The Mandalorian. The series follows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they attempt to establish themselves as the new crime lords of Tatooine. While the premise held significant potential, particularly with a story revolving around a beloved character like Boba Fett, the series’ execution earned mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The show’s structure, which frequently shifted focus to the story of Din Djarin, detracted from Boba Fett’s own arc. While Temuera Morrison’s portrayal of Boba Fett leaves nothing wanting, the series struggles to consistently deliver a focused and engaging storyline for his character. Despite its shortcomings, it further develops Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as characters and expands the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy.

10) Skeleton Crew

Jude Law in Star Wars Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew offers a unique perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on a group of children who find themselves lost in space after a mysterious event. The series follows their journey as they navigate the dangers of the galaxy and try to find their way home. With a tone reminiscent of the cult classic film, The Goonies, Skeleton Crew explores themes of friendship, resilience, and the challenges of growing up in a vast and often perilous universe.

While a newer addition to the Star Wars Disney+ lineup, Skeleton Crew has garnered attention for its focus on younger protagonists and its exploration of a less-seen side of the galaxy. Jude Law’s involvement adds a notable gravitas to the cast. The series’ ability to blend adventure with coming-of-age themes offers a fresh and engaging dynamic within the Star Wars universe, hinting at a unique and potentially impactful contribution to the overall lore.

9) Tales of the Empire

Tales of the Empire is another animated anthology series that complements Tales of the Jedi, offering perspectives on characters associated with the Galactic Empire. The series delves into the backstories and key moments in the lives of Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth, providing insights into their motivations and their experiences within the Imperial regime.

Similar to Tales of the Jedi, the series excels in its concise storytelling and its ability to shed light on characters who have played significant roles in the Star Wars saga. Its animation style is consistent with Tales of the Jedi, and it offers a valuable counterpoint by exploring the perspectives of those on the other side of the galactic conflict.

8) Ahsoka

Ahsoka brought the beloved animated character Ahsoka Tano into live-action in her own starring series. Continuing storylines from The Clone Wars and Rebels, the show follows Ahsoka’s investigation into the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and a new and ominous threat to the galaxy – former Jedi Baylon Skull, all while she grapples with her complex past as a former Jedi. Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of Ahsoka has been widely praised for capturing the character’s strength, wisdom, and inner turmoil.

The series successfully translated the visual style and storytelling sensibilities of the animated shows into live-action, featuring thrilling lightsaber duels and delving into deeper aspects of the Force and the mysteries of the Star Wars galaxy. Significantly, Ahsoka marked Hayden Christensen’s first live-action portrayal of Anakin Skywalker as a General during the Clone Wars, the introduction of Rebels characters – Hera, Jacen Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Thrawn – into live-action, and the first major live-action exploration two critical pieces of Star Wars mythology introduced in The Clone Wars and Rebels: the World Between Worlds and the Mortis Gods.

7) The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch is an animated series that serves as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars, following the elite clone force known as Clone Force 99 as they navigate the tumultuous transition from the Republic to the Empire and protect the only known female clone – a child named Omega. The series explores their struggles to find their place in a changing galaxy and the definition of family. The characters are well-developed, and the series delves into the early days of the Empire’s rise and the beginnings of resistance.

The animation style is a continuation of The Clone Wars, and the series manages to balance action-packed sequences with character-driven narratives, as well as cameos by beloved characters (such as a young Hera Syndulla and the return of Asajj Ventress) that are more than just superficial fan service, as each play a significant role in the story of Clone Force 99 and Omega. The Bad Batch’s journey and their interactions with familiar faces make it a significant animated pillar in Star Wars.

6) The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian marked a triumphant return to live-action Star Wars television, captivating audiences with its Western-inspired tone centered on the enigmatic bounty hunter Din Djarin and the endearingly mysterious Grogu (Baby Yoda). The show’s episodic structure allows for exciting adventures across the Outer Rim and the introduction of an expansive cast of supporting characters, including the nefarious Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the first live-action adaptation of Bo-Katan Krzye (played by Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars). The finale of the first season even brought Luke Skywalker in all his post-Return of the Jedi glory back to the Star Wars universe.

The poignant relationship between the titular Mandalorian and Grogu provided a strong emotional core that makes their journey all the more touching. While later seasons have faced some criticism for shifting focus and incorporating more established characters, the series’ initial impact on revitalizing Star Wars for a new streaming era is undeniable. Its high production values, thrilling action sequences, and the undeniable charm of its central duo have cemented its place as a significant and beloved entry in the Star Wars saga.

5) Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi is an animated anthology series that gives concise and impactful glimpses into the lives of various Jedi during the prequel era. Each episode presents a self-contained story, focusing on Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and Qui-Gon Jinn. This detailed “behind-the-scenes” look at integral characters in Star Wars canon provides a deeper understanding of their backgrounds, motivations, and pivotal moments in their journeys. We see how Ahsoka was recruited to the Jedi Order as a child by Jedi Master Plo Koon and how Count Dooku became disillusioned by the strict and oftentimes contradictory Jedi Council, leading to his defection to the dark side.

The series excels in its succinct storytelling and its ability to explore significant moments in the lives of these beloved characters. Its animation style is visually captivating and stays true to the tone and atmosphere of the prequel trilogy. While not a traditional ongoing series, Tales of the Jedi offers valuable background and enriches the Star Wars lore in meaningful ways.

4) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi provides fans with the highly anticipated return of Ewan McGregor as the legendary Jedi Master for the first time since Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Set only a few years after Revenge of the Sith, the series explores Obi-Wan’s secluded life on Tatooine and his unexpected mission to rescue a young Leia Organa – daughter of his fallen apprentice, Anakin Skywalker and the late Padme Amidala. The series offered valuable insights into Obi-Wan’s emotional state following the devastating fall of the Jedi Order and his enduring sense of responsibility.

The reunion between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, once again powerfully portrayed by Hayden Christensen, was a significant highlight, delivering emotionally charged and impactful confrontations. While the series experienced some uneven pacing and certain narrative choices were debated by fans, McGregor expertly portrayed a hardened and lonely Obi-Wan, resigned to the barren desert of Tatooine in his lone mission to protect the galaxy’s greatest hope – Luke Skywalker. The in-depth exploration of Obi-Wan’s character during these early years of his isolation made it a meaningful addition to his story.

3) Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars stands as a cornerstone of Star Wars animation, significantly expanding lore and character development of the prequel era. Spanning seven seasons, the series provides crucial context for the Clone Wars, delving into the complexities of the conflict and the precarious position in which it put the Jedi – peacekeepers turned military leaders . It offers an in-depth exploration of iconic characters like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and introduces the unforgettable Ahsoka Tano, whose journey became a central and deeply compelling arc.

The series is lauded for its evolving animation style, intense fight scenes (particularly Ahsoka vs. Maul in The Siege of Mandalore arc), its mature storytelling that often tackled complex themes, and its profound enrichment and addition to the Star Wars lore. It provided crucial backstory for characters and events seen in the films and introduced new and memorable figures – Saw Gerrera, Bo-Katan and Satine Kryze, and Savage Opress to name a few– who have become integral to the Star Wars universe. The final season, in particular, was celebrated for its emotional depth and its powerful connection to the events of Revenge of the Sith.

2) Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels is an animated series that takes place in the four years leading up to A New Hope, focusing on the formative years of the Rebel Alliance through the perspective of a small rebel cell in the Outer Rim. The series follows the crew of the Ghost – Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, and Chopper – as they stand against the growing tyranny of the Galactic Empire. Rebels is highly regarded for its strong character development, its nuanced exploration of the Force, and its seamless integration of elements from The Clone Wars.

The series skillfully carved out its own identity while also enriching the wider Star Wars universe, featuring meaningful appearances from iconic characters like Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Its themes of hope, family, and resistance make Rebels a quintessential addition to Star Wars, leading to the characters adaptation into live-action in Ahsoka.

1) Andor

Andor has firmly established itself as a pinnacle of Star Wars television, and quite frankly, television as a whole. Its grounded and mature storytelling meticulously explores the early stages of the Rebel Alliance, delving into political intrigue and the complex and gray areas in the world of espionage. Though Diego Luna’s complex portrayal of Cassian Andor anchors the series and showcasing his transformation from a cynical survivor to a dedicated revolutionary, the series excels in crafting believable and intricate storylines for every character, each of which are of equal importance in the grand scheme of things and not just for the titular Andor.

The focus on the ordinary individuals who fight and sacrifice to resist oppression is perhaps best seen in Episodes 8 and 9 of Season 2 – “Who Are You” and “Nobody’s Listening!” – showcasing the tragic results of the Empire’s year long campaign leading up to the Ghorman Massacre, as well as Mon Mothma’s pivotal speech denouncing Palpatine that led to her officially absconding to Yavin to become the leader of the Rebel Alliance.

The show’s strength lies in its sophisticated plotlines, richly developed characters, and its willingness to explore the darker realities of the galaxy without relying heavily on familiar Star Wars tropes. Season 2 bridged the years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, giving fans a powerful, heartbreaking, and poignant conclusion to Cassian’s journey. The widespread critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience reception of Andor‘s first season, combined with its stellar final chapter, definitively place it at the top of this ranking.