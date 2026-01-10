Stranger Things’ Original Series Bible Already Revealed the Perfect Spinoff (But It’s Not Happening)

It’s a shame we won’t see the Duffer brothers’ original plan for a spinoff of Stranger Things after the intense and emotional series finale, “The Rightside Up.” Stranger Things first landed on Netflix in 2016 and went on to become one of the streaming service’s most influential, successful, and prominent shows ever. Series creators the Duffer brothers were inspired by the real-world Montauk Project conspiracy theory when developing Stranger Things—initially titled Montauk and set in the Long Island town—and their original series bible could hold the key to Stranger Things’ own future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final page of the Duffer brothers’ original series bible for Montauk (via Instagram) reveals how the filmmaking duo planned to expand the then-limited series into a possible franchise. While their initial eight-part miniseries would be set in the 1980s and follow a group of kids unraveling the Montauk mystery, a possible follow-up was intended to catch up with them ten years later. With speculation about Stranger Things spinoffs on the rise after the series’ conclusion, it seems possible we could see a future series catch up with the young cast in a brand-new decade.

What Spinoffs Has Stranger Things Season 5 Set Up?

The Duffer brothers have confirmed that at least one spinoff—likely more—is in development after Stranger Things’ ending. However, they have also confirmed that these spinoffs will focus on new characters, new settings, new mysteries, and new mythologies, and will not revisit the characters we know and love from Hawkins. This means that the original plan for a continuation of Montauk, which would have caught up with the likes of Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, and Will Byers in the 1990s, will not come to fruition.

Even so, Stranger Things’ creators and Netflix are gearing up for some exciting spinoffs after season 5. Hopper’s Montauk tease during the proposal could set up a spinoff in the Long Island town, but the Duffers have also denied this. Speculation has also suggested spinoffs could follow the new group of kids including Holly Wheeler and Derek, or follow the group involving Steve, Nancy, Jonathan, and Robin, who have gone their separate ways but have promised to meet every month. Eleven’s story may also be unfinished, if Mike’s story about her faking her demise is to be believed.

The Duffer brothers have only confirmed brief details for one upcoming Stranger Things spinoff, which is intended to expand on the mysterious stone that Henry Creel found in his cave memory. This stone was being stolen by a Soviet spy, but Creel killed him and absorbed the stone, which transported him to the Abyss and affected his DNA, transforming him into a psychic vessel for the Mind Flayer. This story is the perfect basis for a spinoff, especially since this new series can expand the mythos of the Abyss, Vecna, and the Mind Flayer while following new characters and a different timeline. We are excited about the prospect of seeing many Stranger Things spinoffs for years to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!