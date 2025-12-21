Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Showrunner Reveals How They Finally Cracked the Spinoff Code (And It Looks Awesome)

Stranger Things fans are anxiously awaiting the last two parts of the final season, which will close out the year with Vol. 2 and then kick off the new year with the series finale on New Year’s Eve. After season 5 is fully released, attention then turns to the future of the franchise, and we’ve since learned that one part of that future will be the spinoff series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Now the spinoff’s showrunner has revealed how they finally cracked the code on a Stranger Things spinoff series, as well as new first-look images from the series, and it looks awesome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will take place between seasons 2 and 3 of the main series, and in a new interview with EW, showrunner Eric Robles revealed that timeframe presented some challenges, specifically tied to season 2’s ending of Eleven sealing off the gate to the Upside Down. So the question became, how do you bring new creatures in without being able to access the Upside Down, and it came down to loopholes. “I dissected the show, looking for any loopholes. I found a few of ’em,” Robles said. “And then I found this one idea that I was just like, oh s—! I think that’s it.”

As for the big idea, Robles describes it as, “Hawkins Lab science meets Upside Down matter.” As for the closed gateway, Robles teased a bit more, saying, “There’s a chain reaction to the creatures that are in our world and the things that are popping up.”

Eric Robles Addresses Potential Future Seasons of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

If the first season of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is a hit, the question will then become how to get multiple seasons from the premise, which takes place within a finite gap of time. Robles addressed potential future seasons and how the show would handle the time constraints, saying that any future seasons would be under the Tales From ’85 title. Robles also said that the first season progresses hour by hour, day by day, so it’s a slow roll approach that should allow for as many seasons as needed.

“If we need to keep going, we definitely can do it,” Robles said. “If we were to do the finale of, like, season 25, Dustin’s going to camp, Elle and Mike are heavily dating. It would connect perfectly with the timeline in that sense, but allowing to still have enough ample time to tell these stories within as many seasons as needed.”

The vibe would also likely be carried over from season 1, which Robles says has “its bite to it”, and adds, “The stakes are real for the kids. It’s not Scooby-Doo, man. It’s not like, ‘Oh, well, it’ll be fine.’ We don’t know if it’ll be fine.”

Robles also teased some big-time monsters, saying the show will feature “a lot of freaking cool monsters. It’s not just ‘monster of the week’ for the sake of monster of the week.” The interview also teased that everything is connected to a season-long mystery, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out for our favorite Stranger Things crew.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is set to release in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!