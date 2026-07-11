The Big Bang Theory Sequel Brings Back the Only Character Who Could Have Stopped Its Cancellation

In one of its most unexpected moves, The Big Bang Theory sequel brings back the only character who could have saved it from being canceled by CBS. In 2018, news broke that the nerd-centric sitcom was ending after 12 seasons despite its continued popularity. To make things more interesting, CBS had just expressed its intentions to renew the series for at least one more year. In an unusual case of a long-time show ending, The Big Bang Theory wrapping up was a decision from the cast themselves, after learning about Jim Parsons’ intention to exit the project.

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At the very least, Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and their team had time to craft a proper send-off to the Pasadena gang. The Big Bang Theory season 12 may have been uneven, but it’s difficult to argue with the way it ended Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy’s collective and individual stories. Seven years later, The Big Bang Theory remains ever relevant, with continued calls for a revival. As a new era of the show begins with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the new HBO Max brings back the only character who could have saved the flagship from cancelation — Ramona Nowitzki.

While not a main character, Ramona was best known in The Big Bang Theory for her big crush on Sheldon. After disappearing for a while, she returned in season 10 and made her move on Parsons’ character. However, this immediately prompted Sheldon to finally propose to Amy, leading to their wedding. Had The Big Bang Theory extended this storyline, Parsons’ wouldn’t have felt like he didn’t have any more interesting storylines left for the socially-inept genius, as it would have effectively delayed his marriage and even his Nobel Prize win.

What Ramona’s Role Is In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Ramona was actually introduced in The Big Bang Theory season 2’s “The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem.” Although, as previously mentioned, her biggest story went down eight seasons later, when her reunion with Sheldon prompted her to finally propose to Amy. After her failed attempt at winning the socially-inept genius, The Big Bang Theory attempted to start a romance with her and Raj, but it didn’t go anywhere. She barely had any ties to any of the confirmed cast members of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which makes her inclusion all the more interesting.

Since the HBO Max series is dealing with a multiversal adventure for Stuart and his crew, perhaps they end up in an alternate reality where Ramona and Sheldon ended up together. That would have been an interesting idea, considering how happy the couple is post-The Big Bang Theory, as confirmed by the flashforward scene in the Young Sheldon finale. Another story for her might be tied to her connections at Caltech, where the boys, but more importantly, in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Barry and Bert are presumably still working.

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