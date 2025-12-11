The Boys Just Ruined Its Best Redemption Arc (& Now I’m Worried About Season 5)

The Boys prides itself on giving the spotlight to the worst of the worst. The cream of the crop, of course, is Homelander, the strongest Supe in the world and the leader of The Seven. While Vought might make it look like The Seven are a true team, that’s not really the case, as Homelander is the one calling the shots. Anyone who looks at him the wrong way is in danger of losing their head, which is why a particular kind of crowd gravitates toward him. Homelander attracts weak-minded individuals, such as The Deep, who lets anyone and everyone get under his skin.

There are a select few, though, who are willing to stand up to Homelander, at least behind his back. A-Train, for example, loses his patience with Vought and decides to start feeding information to The Boys in an effort to thwart his superiors’ plans. His redemption arc is the stuff of legend, but he has had help along the way. Unfortunately, it looks like The Boys is about to drop the idea of another major character turning over a new leaf.

The Boys‘ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Ashley Barrett’s New Status Quo

At the start of The Boys, few have it harder than Ashley Barrett. Trying to make it in corporate America, she takes a job as Madelyn Stillwell’s assistant, picking up after all the Supes. Homelander and the rest treat her like trash, but eventually, they find a purpose for her. Once Stillwell and her boss, Stan Edgar, Ashley finds herself at the top of the Vought food chain. Sure, she’s a figurehead, but she has everything she could ever want in the world. Life is good for her until Homelander starts sniffing around, coming after anyone he believes is disposable. To protect herself, Ashley aligns with A-Train.

When the clock strikes midnight, A-Train is ready to leave Vought and offers Ashley the chance to come with him. However, she’s too scared to accept, so she heads up to Homelander’s apartment and injects herself with Compound V, which leaves her looking worse for wear. The Boys Season 5 trailer paints a very different picture, though, with Ashley seemingly taking over as the White House press secretary in Homelander’s new regime. It’s a great gig for a scumbag, but Ashley had been on the right path. And what makes this shift even more disappointing is that it’s not the only one the show’s final season is making.

Ashley’s Redemption Arc Isn’t the Only Angle Being Dropped in The Boys‘ Final Season

Maybe Season 5 of Prime Video’s hit show will still give Ashley her time to shine by having her help take down Homelander from the inside. It’s a long shot, but it can’t be ruled out entirely at this point. What can be crossed off the list is the idea of Billy Butcher’s “scorched Earth” declaration having any ramifications. At the end of Season 4, Billy betrays his team by killing Victoria Neuman, a Supe with whom they are trying to broker a deal. Hughie Campbell and Co. are understandably upset and let Billy walk away, hoping to find a way ahead without him.

Well, the band is back together in The Boys‘ latest trailer, and there don’t appear to be any hard feelings. Of course, the show was never going to end without some sort of reconciliation between Hughie and Billy, but it should take a good amount of work. Instead, Prime Video is throwing out all of the stakes by having its characters forgive and forget too easily.

The Boys Season 5 starts streaming on Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

