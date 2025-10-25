The Boys Just Completed a Long-Awaited Redemption Arc (& It Means Big Things for Season 5)

The Boys franchise doesn’t focus much on redemption arcs. The way a character usually is is how they stay, and if anything, they get worse rather than better. Billy Butcher starts the series with an axe to grind against Supes, and he works hard to ensure that he takes some of the most dangerous ones off the street. However, he’s gone off the deep end ahead of Season 5, using the tentacles inside of his body to rip apart Victoria Neuman, despite her offering to help his team fight back against Homelander. There’s no going back for Billy, who’s on his own as he prepares his final salvo.

It’s a shame that he’s not more of a team player because Starlight could sure use some help. Despite Homelander coming after her, she’s able to escape at the end of The Boys Season 4 and makes some moves in Gen V Season 2, helping the next generation of Supes learn that they can make a difference. Fortunately, Starlight isn’t totally alone, as she’s running around with a character that’s part of the franchise’s most successful redemption story.

Starlight Finally Reveals Her Ally in Gen V‘s Season 2 Finale

Starlight pays Marie Moreau a visit at the start of Gen V Season 2 because she needs answers about Project Odessa, an old Vought iniative that’s starting back up. Marie reluctantly agrees to return to school and learn what she can, but the situation quickly spirals out of control. The truth is that Marie is one of Project Odessa’s two success stories and that Thomas Godolkin is behind the entire thing, hoping to lure his creation to him. After healing Godolkin, Marie realizes the gravity of the situation and takes out the villain before leaving campus with her friends. After hitting the road, they cross paths with a familiar face, Starlight.

The former member of The Seven isn’t travelling alone, though, as she’s got another Supe, A-Train, with her. Seeing the man who kicks off the events of The Boys by killing Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend with Starlight is significant, as his whereabouts have been a mystery. He leaves Vought Tower behind in Season 4, but he doesn’t explain where he’s going. Well, clearly, he’s gone full Benedict Arnold and is teaming up with a former enemy. While they don’t go into detail about their mission, the implication is that A-Train is planning to do Hughie one more favor.

A-Train Will Play a Major Role in The Boys Season 5

As powerful as Starlight and A-Train are, they know they can’t handle a task as big as bringing down Homelander alone, which is why they reach out to the Guardians of Godolkin. It’s going to be all hands on deck when the lasers start flying, and it never hurts to have a few more Supes around. However, there are a few people missing from the board who know more about taking out Supes than anyone else. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko are all in prison after being rounded up by Homelander’s goons. They’ll need to be freed before the resistance pushes any further, and there’s no better candidate to break them out than a Supe who can be in and out in a flash.

Once Hughie and Co. are free, A-Train can turn his attention to getting payback against The Deep, Black Noir, and anyone else he has beef with over at Vought. Of course, fighting on the right side doesn’t guarantee A-Train’s survival if Homelander comes knocking, but going out in a battle against his former leader would be a fitting way to end his story. A-Train would no longer be the guy who ruined Hughie’s life, but the one who saved it.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

