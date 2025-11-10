The Boys’ Original Villain Now Creates a Major Wildcard Mystery for Season 5

One of the most powerful original villains from The Boys is now the subject of a wild mystery that we can’t wait to get explored in the upcoming fifth and final season. The Boys is set to conclude in 2026 with season 5, bringing the bloody and violent battle between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Anthony Starr), and their respective teams to an end. However, The Boys season 5 will also answer questions that recently arose in season 2 of spinoff series Gen V, which brought back one of the franchise’s most iconic and beloved antagonists.

The Boys season 4 ended with Butcher gaining cancerous superpowers, which he used to kill neoconservative Vice President Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). After Neuman was outed as a Supe on TV, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) spun the story and got the President of the United States arrested for conspiring to kill her. The new president declared martial law and gave presidential powers to Homelander, making him more powerful than ever. Gen V season 2 provided a glimpse of Homelander’s new society, but also revealed some of the franchise’s most notable characters are still fighting against the twisted “hero.”

Stan Edgar Was One of The Boys’ Most Powerful Villains

One of the individuals fighting against Homelander in his own way in Gen V season 2 was Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Edgar was introduced in The Boys season 1 as the then-CEO of Vought International and Madelyn Stillwell’s (Elisabeth Shue) superior. This position made him one of the most powerful people in the world, but his downfall started when he decided to take a more hands-on, direct role in leading Vought and its signature superhero team, the Seven, following Stillwell’s death. Calm, calculating, and ruthless, Edgar is not one to be messed with, which made him many enemies.

Notably, Stan Edgar was one of the few people who had no fear when standing up to Homelander, and was perfectly comfortable putting the corrupted leader of the Seven in his place. He pulled the strings at Vought, but was eventually incarcerated for his manipulations and crimes after his adoptive daughter, Neuman, turned against him and conspired by get Homelander into a position of power. Edgar had a hand in the dispersal of Compound V and Temp V, and later provided advice to the Boys who sought the Supe Virus, making him a continuously invaluable asset in the franchise.

Gen V Season 2 Left Stan Edgar’s Intentions & Future Unclear

This was no different in Gen V season 2, which brought back Stan Edgar at the perfect moment to save the renegade team of rogue Godolkin University students after their fight against Vikor (Tait Fletcher). Vikor was killed by Zoe Neuman (Olivia Morandin), who appeared alongside her adoptive grandfather and brought the group of young Supes to their hidden underground bunker — safe from the prying eyes of Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater). Edgar revealed the truth about Project Odessa to Maria Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), stating she may be the perfect weapon to defeat Homelander, but Gen V leaves his future unclear.

Giancarlo Esposito hasn’t been officially confirmed to be returning in The Boys season 5, but his brief appearance in Gen V suggests there’s more to his story. He is clearly hoping to bring Homelander down — even suggesting Thomas Godolkin could have defeated Homelander — but the exact nature of his battle hasn’t been explained. This makes Stan Edgar a huge wildcard going into The Boys season 5. He may fight alongside the Boys and Marie and her team to take on Homelander, or could act purely out of self-interest, hoping to reclaim Vought for himself.

Stan Edgar Can Be a Key Part of The Boys’ Upcoming Spinoffs

Given the fact that he has appeared in every season of The Boys so far, and has now crossed over into the Gen V spinoff, it would make sense to see him return in The Boys season 5. While this could see him have a more direct role in fighting Homelander, and perhaps even fighting against Marie Moreau — another survivor of Project Odessa — Stan Edgar’s story might expand far beyond the show’s fifth and final season. In fact, with a number of other spinoffs in development and confirmed, there are many more Stan Edgar stories we want to see explored.

Following the early exploits of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and the diabolical backstory of Stormfront/Liberty (Aya Cash), Vought Rising might be taking place too early to feature Stan Edgar. Edgar joined Vought as an associate in the 1980s, and while the bulk of Vought Rising will be set long before this, Edgar’s future connection to Soldier Boy could still be briefly explored, giving Esposito the chance to return again. Likewise, The Boys: Mexico could also explore Stan Edgar’s influence on the wider world of Supes, so this might just be the beginning for Stan Edgar in The Boys franchise.

