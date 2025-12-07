The Boys Season 5 Gets a Bloody New Trailer (And a First Look at Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles’ Reunion)

The end is near for Prime Video’s The Boys. The upcoming fifth season will be the last for the superhero series and will see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew make one final stand against the most powerful superhero in the world, Homelander (Antony Starr). The stakes are higher than ever now, with Season 4 having ended with America living under Homelander’s dictatorship but now, we’re getting our first teaser for the highly anticipated conclusion and things are, in a word, bloody. Or, in two words, very bloody. It wouldn’t be The Boys any other way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released Saturday at CCXP in Brazil, the Season 5 teaser trailer sees Butcher hyping up his crew to make their final stand in what seems like an absolute suicide mission. “You wouldn’t be the first throwing your life away in a war, but you would be the first saving the world doing it,” he says. The trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, also reveals that fans don’t have too much longer to wait for the series’ return. The first two episodes will drop on April 8, 2026, and if that wasn’t enough, we also get a little tease of the highly anticipated Supernatural reunion with a look at Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ reunion. While Ackles is reprising his role as Soldier Boy, Padalecki’s role remains under wraps.

Things Are Going to Get Crazy in The Boys’ Final Season. Who Will Come Out Alive?

There’s no doubt that Season 5 of The Boys is going to be crazy. The official season description indicates that this is Homelander’s world, one that is subject to his erratic and egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a Freedom Camp. Annie struggles to mount a resistance to the overwhelming super force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that wipes all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

That “big stuff” appears to include some very intense moments, including what looks like Homelander delivering a serious beatdown of someone which bets the question: who is getting out of Season 5 alive, assuming anyone is? The reality is, it’s possible no one is. Given the stakes of Season 5, the last stand against Homelander has a very all or nothing feel to it and Urban has previously made it clear that Season 5 will be painful and high stakes from the jump. It’s safe to say no one should hold too tightly to anything as things go off the rails as The Boys head towards what is set to be an explosive conclusion.

