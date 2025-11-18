The MCU’s Best Phase 4 Addition Is Confirmed to Be Returning (But Will They Stick Around This Time?)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to struggle to get properties to stick. Eternals, which Marvel Studios surely hoped would launch at least a trilogy, failed to get past the starting line due to its negative reception and lackluster box-office performance. And critics haven’t been much kinder to the company’s Disney+ shows. Echo and Secret Invasion never had a chance, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. However, the content on the streaming platform isn’t all bad. There are a few projects that remain worthwhile additions to the franchise, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and both seasons of Loki.

What makes Sam Wilson and the God of Mischief’s journeys so exciting is that they set up big things to come. Of course, Sam finally picks up the shield at the end of his solo series, and Loki discovers that his glorious purpose is protecting the multiverse. Not every Disney+ character gets that sort of treatment, though. In fact, the MCU’s best addition in Phase Four, despite having another appearance lined up, is still waiting to receive their golden ticket.

The MCU Introduces a Great Character in a Little-Known Phase Four Project

MCU Phase Four spends a fair bit of time setting up the mystical corner of the franchise. Eternals features the introduction of Dane Whitman, who becomes the Black Knight in the comics, wielding the Ebony Blade as he fights his enemies. Blade pays Dane a visit, which seems to tease some sort of adaptation of Midnight Suns down the line. Another piece of that equation is the Disney+ special Werewolf by Night. After the death of the patriarch of the Bloodstone family, hunters from all across the globe gather to hunt down a monster and win the powerful Bloodstone gem. Jack Russell isn’t interested in riches, though; he just wants to save his friend, who is being hunted in the competition.

Once Jack enters the field, he’s able to locate Ted, aka Man-Thing, a giant swamp creature who doesn’t love fighting but will if provoked. Jack and Ted team up with Elsa Bloodstone to survive the night, and their plan works for the most part. The only major hiccup comes when the group finds themselves back in a corner, and Ted has to vaporize one of the hunters. That moment shines a light on Man-Thing’s latent potential, which will never reach its full potential unless the MCU makes major changes.

Man-Thing Is More Than a Side Character

With it being over three years since Werewolf by Night’s release, it would seem Marvel Studios isn’t prioritizing continuing its story. That’s not exactly the case, since a sequel is in development, with director Michael Giacchino reaffirming his passion for the project in a recent interview. How Man-Thing fits into the special remains to be seen, but he sticks by Jack’s side until the very end of the first one, which should mean they are still on good terms moving forward. But playing second fiddle to another hero isn’t the future that Man-Thing deserves.

In the comics, Man-Thing joins various teams, including the Midnight Suns, the Avengers of the Supernatural, and the Thunderbolts. The last name on that list provides the clearest opening, as the MCU’s original Thunderbolts lineup is now the New Avengers. Perhaps Ted can secure a spot for himself on the next iteration of the team and make the jump to the big screen, where he can show the whole multiverse what he’s made of. It certainly beats the alternative, which sees him make spot starts in a corner of the franchise that doesn’t get any love.

Werewolf by Night is streaming on Disney+.

