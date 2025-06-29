7 MCU Characters That Could Hold the Multiverse Together Like Loki

There are plenty of impressive feats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just when it looks like Thanos is going to finish off Thor, Captain America proves himself worthy by wielding Mjolnir and saving his friend. The God of Thunder also gets a chance to show off when he holds open the forge on Nidavellir to help create Stormbreaker, a weapon he later uses to do serious damage to the Mad Titan. As great as those moments are, though, there’s one that usurps them, and it doesn’t even happen on the big screen. No, the MCU’s most impressive accomplishment comes in the second season of Disney+’s Loki.

The multiverse is in grave danger in Loki Season 2, so the God of Mischief seeks out a variant of He Who Remains to help. They plan to repair the Temporal Loom that protects the Sacred Timeline, but things go off the rails pretty quickly. Loki must make the difficult decision to venture out to the End of Time by himself and hold the branches of the multiverse together. However, while it’s great that the Asgardian finally finds his glorious purpose in his solo series, he’s not the only MCU character up for the challenge.

1) Hela

Loki has to put his durability to the test to survive the End of Time, and it’s not a journey just anyone could survive. His fellow Asgardians can endure just as much as he can, though, and his sister, Hela, proves more formidable than most. It also helps her case that her mastery of sorcery would come in handy in a situation that calls for an influx of energy.

2) Frigga

Frigga has everything going for her that her son Loki does, but she has one advantage: she taught him everything he knows. With endless amounts of Asgardian knowledge in her mind, she’s sure to have a trick up her sleeve that makes her visit to the End of Time agreeable. Frigga just has to hope there aren’t any Dark Elves around who want to fight.

3) Captain Marvel

While the first non-Asgardian on this list doesn’t have any experience with magic, she knows a lot about energy. Carol Danvers gains powers from the Tesseract and immediately becomes one of the MCU’s strongest characters. Her ability to manipulate cosmic energy makes her the perfect candidate to recharge the multiverse branches without having trouble holding them together.

4) Ancient One

Doctor Strange proves himself to be a great Master of the Mystic Arts, helping defeat heavyweights like Thanos and Dormammu. However, he’s still not at the level of the Ancient One, who protects the Sacred Timeline on countless occasions. She proves in Avengers: Endgame that she’s well aware of the multiverse, so there’s no doubt she would step up to the plate if called upon.

5) Starfox

Starfox hasn’t shown off his abilities in the MCU, but if he’s anything like his comic book counterpart, holding together the multiverse would be another Tuesday for him. Thanos’ brother has incredible durability, and the ability to manipulate energy is also on his baseball card. While Loki and Starfox are unlikely to cross paths, if the God of Mischief needed a breather, there are worse options than the Eternal.

6) Adam Warlock

The Sovereign creates a being to get revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy with the help of the High Evolutionary. They get more than they bargained for with Adam Warlock, though, as he has no trouble beating the Guardians to a pulp. Once he comes around, he shows off some impressive skills that would come in handy at the End of Time, including incredible strength and energy manipulation.

7) Thor

There can’t be a list about Loki without his brother appearing somewhere. While Thor doesn’t have the God of Mischief’s magical prowess, there’s no one better at producing energy. Thor could grab the multiverse branches without breaking a sweat, with the only potential hiccup being that they get a little scorched by the time he gets to the thrones.

Loki is streaming on Disney+.

