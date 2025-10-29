The Simpsons Brings Back Its Best Guest Star for New Episode (& He’s in a Perfect Role)

The Simpsons has brought back a legendary guest star with the newest episode of the series, and he’s in a perfect new role fitting of the star. The Simpsons Season 37 is only a few episodes into its run thus far, but each of the episodes released thus far have offered new looks at each of the characters that fans have been watching in action for decades. It’s proof that there are still new stories and avenues to explore even after all this time, and helping in that manner is one of the most legendary stars from the series’ past, Albert Brooks.

Brooks has been a part of The Simpsons for a very long time, and has been popping up as major guest characters since the very first season of the long running animated series. Some of his most famous stints include Hank Scorpio in “You Only Move Twice,” Russ Cargill in The Simpsons Movie, Jacques in “Pin Gal,” and can now add Greg in “Men Behaving Manly” to the roster with yet another great stint with a guest character exploring the flaws of the men in Springdfield.

Albert Brooks Returns to The Simpsons for Newest Season 37 Episode

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 4, “Men Behaving Manly,” sees the women of Springfield grow tired of the men in their lives and decide to send them to a special camp to get their act together. This camp is run by Greg (voiced by Brooks) who is introduced to be a professor of gender criticism at New York University, and immediately starts to glow with the same charm that all of Brooks’ standout characters do. He immediately gets to the root of all of their problems, but also gets a lot of time to expand on his personality.

Brooks is often famous in the series for these smaller, often improvised tangents that reveal a fun new side of his various characters. The biggest example of this for Greg comes when he’s called by his mother, and talks to her on the phone about some money he sent to her and how she wants to use it. It’s a fun little moment where Brooks really gets to spread his wings, and the final button of him acknowledging that Greg loves his mother more than was healthy really cemented this character in Brooks’ guest starring history.

Where Does This Rank Among Albert Brooks’ Biggest Roles?

Brooks has had so many stints with The Simpsons over the years that it can be hard to gauge whether one character will be more memorable than the others at first watch, but Greg is a very interesting piece moving forward. He certainly stands out more than characters like Dr. Raufbold in “Bull-E” (where he was running a group trying to knock the bullies out of bullies) or Tad Spangler in “The Heartbroke Kid” (where he was running a youth fat camp), but we’ll have to see how it shakes out.

Regardless, it’s likely not going to reach the level of Hank Scorpio. Brooks had such a strong performance in that episode that “You Only Move Twice” is still considered by fans to be one of the best episodes of The Simpsons in its history. But with all that being said, it’s always great to hear Brooks in a new episode whenever it happens. It’s always welcome. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!