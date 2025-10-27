The Simpsons Finally Brings Back Moe’s Missing Fiancé & Explains Why She’s Been Absent for Years

The Simpsons has finally brought back Moe Szyslack’s missing fiancé with the newest episode of the series, and it’s explained why she hasn’t been seen in many years. The Simpsons Season 37 has been airing its new episodes on Sunday evenings with FOX, and fans have gotten to see some big moments so far even if the new season is only a handful of episodes into its run. Following a great Treehouse of Horror special, the latest episode of the series returns to the main timeline and finally revisits one of the biggest romances the series has introduced in the last few years.

The Simpsons introduced Maya into the series during Season 20’s “Eeny Teeny Maya, Moe” as Moe’s new love interest. Then it took things even further a few seasons later when the two officially were engaged to be married back in Season 33, but she had since completely disappeared from the series despite being added as a huge new character. But thankfully, she’s finally returned to screens with the newest episode of Season 37 with a confirmation that she and Moe are still planning to get married. There’s just one hilarious, but unexpected hiccup to making that happen.

The Simpsons Finally Brings Back Maya in Season 37

The Simpsons Season 37, “Men Behaving Manly,” sees all the women in town frustrated over the fact that the men in their lives are essentially wasting away. To fix the issue, all of the men are sent to a special camp to get down to the issue by their significant others. The first reference to Maya comes fast as when Moe is revealed to also have been sent to the camp, he confirms that Maya was the one that wanted him to go. Further revealing they’re still together and engaged, Moe also explains why they haven’t been seen on screen together in four seasons.

“Yeah, we’re still engaged,” Moe says when he’s asked if Maya sent him to the camp. “But due to my Eastern European culture, there’s a five year period where we can’t see or talk to each other.” It’s already a hilarious joke in its own right as it addresses Maya’s absence despite her addition to Moe’s life being such a big deal, but it’s a confirmation that their romance still happened as well. This would have been enough of a shout out, but it’s not long before Maya returns to the show in full.

What Does This Mean for Moe and Maya’s Future?

As the episode ends, the men and women of Springfield all reunite and are at a much better place than before the men headed to the camp. It’s then revealed that Maya has returned as well, and she and Moe briefly hug before being separated by his grandmother (who has supposed to have died if past jokes were to be believed). The stinger here is she says they need to be separated for “four and a half more years,” and that’s basically been the amount of time Maya has been missing already.

With Maya’s return in the new episode, The Simpsons thankfully confirms it hasn’t brushed this story under the rug. Moe getting married would be a huge status quo change, but it’s been made clear that it likely won’t change up Moe too much compared to the character he was before. This marriage is still on the table for a huge event episode in the future, and with The Simpsons renewed through Season 40, we’re likely to get it soon.

