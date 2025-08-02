7 Great Side Characters Who Completely Stole Their TV Shows 

Throughout the history of television, there have been many characters who stand out as especially memorable. Often, the characters in questions are either the protagonist or antagonist of their respective shows, and they are able to shine thanks to their major role affording them plenty of screen time. However, this isn’t always true, as sometimes a TV show’s best character is one that did not start their story as a major or leading part of the cast. While side characters have long been a key part of fleshing out a show’s wider world, rarely do they seem as interesting or entertaining as the main characters of their TV show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Often, in these cases, the side characters seem to deserve spin-off series due both to their relatively limited roles and their disproportionate popularity. Through exceptional writing or incredible acting – or a combination of the two – characters with smaller roles than a show’s protagonist can really stand out. In these cases, despite not being planned to do so, TV show side characters completely steal the show.

1) Kramer – Seinfeld

As well as being one of the best sitcoms currently streaming on Netflix, Seinfeld is an iconic ’90s show. Despite being named for its protagonist, it was actually Jerry’s neighbor, Kramer, who stole the show. Early episodes painted Kramer as little more than an eccentric shut-in, but his popularity and comedic potential saw him grow into one of the show’s most beloved and entertaining characters, with later seasons substantially expanding upon Kramer and his backstory.

2) Opie Winston – Sons of Anarchy

Image courtesy of FX

Sons of Anarchy may have boasted one of TV’s rare perfect endings, but it also featured one of TV’s most charismatic side characters. Opie Winston, the loyal best friend and confidant of protagonist Jax Teller, began his time on the show as a lovable side character, but as its story went on it became clear that he was by far the best of the show’s cast. Ryan Hurst’s performance lent Opie the air of an imposing yet well-intentioned criminal who entirely stole the show on multiple occasions.

3) Joey Potter – Dawson’s Creek

Dawson’s Creek may have been named for James Van Der Beek’s Dawson, but that doesn’t mean that he was the show’s best character. His best friend and love interest Joey, played by Katie Holmes, proved to be the character who completely stole the hearts of fans. Over the course of the show’s run, there were countless moments when Joey was by far its best character, with Holmes’ exceptional performance helping her to eclipse her co-stars.

4) Schmidt – New Girl

New Girl‘s premise was hardly groundbreaking, but its well-written characters and well-executed comedic moments made it a resounding success. The titular new girl – Zooey Deschanel’s Jess – was undeniably the show’s lead, but over the course of its first few seasons, Max Greenfield’s Schmidt came to stand out. Schmidt’s big personality and unique quirks made him by far the show’s best character, ultimately stealing the limelight from his roommates and grow to become one of its most important figures.

5) Grogu – The Mandalorian

Despite there being many incredible Star Wars cameos in The Mandalorian, it was one of the show’s original characters who stood out the most. While the titular bounty hunter played the most substantial role, Pedro Pascal’s performance was thoroughly upstaged by his small co-star. Grogu – initially referred to as the Child – completely stole the show, despite the fact that he isn’t human and cannot speak. The adorable and heartwarming exploits of Grogu became a central part of the show’s success, despite his relatively small role.

6) Troy & Abed – Community

Although Community‘s charm stemmed from its ensemble cast, the earliest part of the show was undeniably dominated by stories involving Jeff. However, the popularity of the other members of the study group, Troy and Abed in particular, helped to shift the show’s focus slightly to spend more time exploring the other characters who made up Greendale’s community. Troy and Abed’s inseparable friendship and regular flights of fancy made them the show’s most lovable characters, and also put them at the center of many of the best episodes of Community.

7) Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead‘s initial focus was predominantly on the character of Rick Grimes, and though this changed later on, it did see several fan-favorites start out as side characters. Daryl Dixon is by far the best example of a one-time side character who grows to overshadow his co-stars, repeatedly stealing the show over a period of years. Not only did Norman Reedus make Daryl Dixon The Walking Dead‘s most compelling character, but he delivered one of the best TV show character arcs of all time, earning himself a well-deserved spin-off in the process.