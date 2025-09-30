7 Most Violent Episodes of The Walking Dead, Ranked By How Disturbing They Were

Some of TV’s most violent and disturbing episodes ever were included in The Walking Dead, and they’ve stuck with us for years after we first saw them. The Walking Dead never shied away from displaying the sheer violence and gore of the zombie apocalypse, laying it out as realistically as possible to fully immerse us in the story. Ever since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) killed a zombie child in the series’ very first scene, The Walking Dead has included some of the most intense and harrowing moments that have been hard to forget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some incredible contenders, including the likes of season 2’s “Save the Last One,” season 3’s “Sick,” season 4’s “Too Far Gone,” season 8’s “Wrath,” season 10’s “Open Your Eyes,” and more, which all include shocking moments of violence. While events such as Rick murdering prisoner Tomas (Nick Gomez), the Governor (David Morrissey) laying waste to the prison, or Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) killing Siddiq (Avi Nash) left their mark on us, there are some even more violent episodes in the series. These are the some of the most brutal and disturbing episodes in The Walking Dead’s entire run.

7) “Killer Within” (Season 3, Episode 4)

Rick killing Tomas was a powerful way to kick off The Walking Dead season 3, but this would come back to bite him in the season’s fourth episode, “Killer Within.” Fellow prisoner Andrew (Markice Moore) sabotages the safety of the prison, letting in a horde of Walkers, out of revenge for Tomas’ murder. This puts everyone at risk, and culminates in the deaths of T-Dog (IronE Singleton) and, tragically, Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies), who sacrifices her life so her daughter, Judith, will live. “Killer Within” is a seriously intense and violent episode that also packs a huge emotional punch.

6) “No Sanctuary” (Season 5, Episode 1)

After the Atlanta survivors reunite at Terminus at the end of season 4, The Walking Dead season 5’s premiere, “No Sanctuary,” expanded on the cannibal group they find themselves in the grip of. Gareth (Andrew J. West) leads the survivors in Terminus in one of the series’ most harrowing episodes – especially since he threatens to kill, cook, and devour several of our group. Meanwhile, Martin (Chris Coy) threatens Judith’s life, which adds to the episode’s shock factor. Rick, Carol (Melissa McBride), and the other survivors take out most of Terminus’ residents in a brutal battle, contributing to some extreme violence.

5) “JSS” (Season 6, Episode 2)

As well as exploring Enid’s (Katelyn Nacon) emotional backstory, The Walking Dead season 6’s “JSS” saw the sinister Wolves finally enter Alexandria and brutally murder some of the weaker and unseen filler residents of the Safe Zone. Carol sets out to rid the world of the Wolves, however, murdering some of them in return and revealing her true self to the town. This episode doesn’t shy away from showing the sheer extent of its violence and gore, with innocent people being slashed apart and killed on the streets in broad daylight.

4) “On the Inside” (Season 11, Episode 6)

After escaping safely from Alpha’s cave, where the others had presumed her to have died, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) met Virgil (Kevin Carroll) and sought refuge in a seemingly-abandoned house. Connie and Virgil soon realize they aren’t alone in this house, however, as the building is also inhabited by feral, wild humans who have reverted to an animalistic state. These feral humans are incredibly violent and unhinged – they stab Virgil, and are only defeated when Connie covers herself in guts and lets a horde of Walkers inside. This is a nightmare-inducing episode that is one of the series’ best.

3) “No Way Out” (Season 6, Episode 9)

The Walking Dead season 6’s mid-season finale saw a guts-covered Rick lead Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her family through the Walkers in Alexandria. Episode 9, “No Way Out,” explored their dramatic next steps, as the terrified Sam (Major Dodson) got himself killed, and Jessie’s shock ended her life, too. Ron (Austin Abrams) shoots Carl (Chandler Riggs) in the eye while trying to kill Rick and it’s Carl’s possibly imminent death that leads Rick and the other survivors into a rage-filled attack against the horde of Walkers in one of The Walking Dead’s most intense, emotional, and gruesome – but memorable – scenes.

2) “The Calm Before” (Season 9, Episode 15)

Granted, we don’t actually see much violence in The Walking Dead season 9, episode 15, “The Calm Before,” but if we’re counting episodes that have disturbed us more than others, this one has earned its place. Alpha (Samantha Morton), the leader of the Whisperers, attacks and beheads a number of prominent survivors, displaying their heads on pikes to mark the boundary of the Whisperers’ territory. We lost the likes of Enid, Tara (Alanna Masterson), Henry (Matt Lintz), and more, and seeing Carol’s reaction to her adoptive son’s death, and Siddiq’s account of the attack, was enough to leave us scarred.

1) “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” (Season 7, Episode 1)

It would be almost impossible to find an episode of The Walking Dead more shocking, violent, and harrowing as season 7’s premiere, “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.” With its title calling back to Dr. Jenner’s (Noah Emmerich) comment after Rick stated they were grateful for letting them live back in season 1’s finale, season 7’s premiere saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors corral our group of survivors and kill Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) to get them in line. Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) outburst leads to Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) brutal death, too, while Negan also proceeds to psychologically break down Rick. This episode is regarded to be one of The Walking Dead’s best, and one of the most disturbing and extreme in the show’s entire run.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!