This Horror With 100% on RT Is One of the Scariest TV Shows Ever (& Netflix Wrongly Cancelled It)

Going straight to the point, most horror fans are already used to watching genre productions that rarely manage to be genuinely scary. Sure, there are some standout TV shows out there, but you know that kind of story that really gets under your skin? Between recycled jump scares, shallow characters, predictable plot twists, and all those shows that confuse loud noises with real tension, one came along to make horror feel fresh again. It’s dark, incredibly tense, and has enough personality to leave you uncomfortable — for days. Netflix took a chance on this French production that blends nightmare, meta-horror, and pure psychological terror. It scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, became a critics’ darling, and its only flaw was falling victim to the platform’s ruthless cancellation spree.

Marianne deserved more from Netflix. The French horror series already starts with a fascinating premise, even if it sounds a bit familiar at first: a horror writer returns to her hometown after a childhood friend dies by suicide. But while it begins like a psychological drama, it quickly becomes something far more disturbing. The protagonist, Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois), discovers that the evil witch she created in her books — an entity named Marianne — might actually be real. And once the show embraces this clever concept, it fully commits. The line between fiction and reality collapses, leaving behind a nightmare that feels like it’s happening right inside your own home.

image courtesy of netflix

Why does Marianne work so well as horror? It’s as if creator Samuel Bodin truly understands that fear hits harder when it feels possible. Instead of overusing effects or relying on cheap scares, he focuses on suffocating atmospheres, shots that linger just a second too long, and sound design that lets silence do the heavy lifting. Every frame is crafted with precision, pulling the viewer in through senses beyond sight. It’s the kind of horror that doesn’t need to make you jump; it wants to make you question whether you’re actually alone in your house. And once it gets you, that’s it — you’re done for.

Of course, the cast elevates the tension even further, and much of the show is worth watching for the performances alone. The protagonist is layered, switching between arrogance, fear, and vulnerability with striking ease. But the real scene-stealer is Madame Daugeron (Mireille Herbstmeyer), the woman possessed by Marianne. Every time she’s on screen, the atmosphere shifts — and that’s not an exaggeration. You find yourself blinking less because it always feels like something awful is about to happen. She’s the definition of a waking nightmare, and it’s no surprise she became one of the most talked-about elements of the show online. There are moments when she appears so naturally that she looks like part of the scenery, which is way more terrifying than any monster or creature could ever be.

image courtesy of netflix

Overall, the series works incredibly well as a standalone story. With just eight episodes, Marianne never wastes a single moment. There’s no filler, no unnecessary mysteries dragged out for no reason. It’s sharp, efficient, and full of personality. It’s one of those rare horror shows that truly understands fear comes from the unknown, not from overexplaining what’s behind it. It shows instead of telling, and by doing so, it manages to be both terrifying and coherent. The writing is tight, and paired with direction, performances, and every technical element, it builds an experience that chills you to the bone. It gives you just enough to understand what’s going on, and lets your imagination handle the rest.

Every Horror Fan Needs to Watch Marianne

image courtesy of netflix

If you look up Marianne online, you’ll quickly find fans talking about their experiences — and it’s nearly unanimous how terrifying the show is. But why, exactly? It all comes down to understanding the nature of fear itself. The horror isn’t just in the witch; it’s in what she represents: trauma, guilt, and the dread of losing control over something you created. The series toys with the horror of authorship, of imagination slipping away from its creator. Emma writes stories, but when she returns home, she realizes her words might have opened a door she can’t close. That blend of fantasy and consequence builds the tension, because the viewer starts doubting reality too — and recognizing themselves in her fear. In other words, Marianne knows how to mess with your mind.

The scenes are long, the sound is warped, and the lighting makes every environment feel alive. From Emma’s childhood home to the deserted streets and eerily familiar faces, everything adds to the feeling that something’s off — even when nothing’s happening. The show doesn’t rely solely on gore or nonstop suffering. The horror might be in an old woman standing in a doorway, a smile at the wrong moment, or a memory that repeats until it loses meaning. It’s a kind of slow-burning terror that creeps up on you.

image courtesy of netflix

The only issue with Marianne was how unfairly Netflix treated it, refusing to renew it for a second season. It’s not the first time the platform has done this, even with solid viewership. This was a show with a loyal fan base and excellent critical reception. The cancellation frustrated many, especially after Bodin revealed he had planned a full three-season arc. Nothing official was ever announced about the reasons, but it’s widely believed that Netflix’s limited promotion hurt the show’s global reach before the algorithm decided its fate.

Still, Marianne remains one of the most intense and well-crafted horror experiences TV has ever seen. It’s a perfect mix of psychological terror and dark folklore, filmed with the kind of confidence few horror productions ever achieve. And the best part is that it tells a complete story in just one season (though it leaves the door slightly open for more). Those who discover it quickly understand why even Stephen King praised it, recommending it especially to fans of his own novels. The series doesn’t try to be “cool” or reinvent the genre. It just wants to be smartly, genuinely scary — and in that, it absolutely nails it.

Have you watched or heard of Marianne? What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments!