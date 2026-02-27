When Is Monarch Season 2 Set? How The Monsterverse’s New TV Show Fits Into Godzilla & Kong’s Timeline

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 picks up straight after the end of the first season – but that doesn’t mean the Monsterverse timeline hasn’t moved on. At the end of Season 1, the show’s main heroes were stranded in the Axis Mundi. It was only a brief experience for them, but time works differently in the Axis Mundi; that’s why they discovered Cate and Kentaro’s grandmother, Keiko, still alive and only having lived there for a few months (as far as she knew).

It was a smart plot device to unite members of the cast at last. But it was also a convenient trick to hop ahead in time; it didn’t take long for the Season 1 finale to hint time was passing differently back on Earth. Lee deactivated the signal Keiko had been sending, but that same signal was still being received by Kentaro afterwards. This meant we were primed for the Monsterverse TV show to jump forward in time – but how far have the heroes gone?

Monarch Season 2 Is (Mainly) Set Two Years After The First Season

Monarch Season 1 is set in 2015, one year after the events of Godzilla – known in-universe as G-Day. That was a major moment, the inciting incident for everything that happened in the first season, and Monarch eventually decided to go public in light of G-Day. The Season 1 finale ended with the show’s heroes entering the Axis Mundi, and they’ve emerged two years later – which means the main story is set in 2017. This is a full two years before Godzilla: King of the Monsters, when Ghidorah attempted to establish dominance over all other Titans.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Features Flashbacks to 1957

Monarch Season 1 was noted for its time jumps, set from 1952 to 1959; these established the organization’s history, as well as introducing the cast of yesterday’s Monarch – one of whom, Keiko, has now made it to 2017 by way of the Axis Mundi. Season 2 features similar flashbacks, but they’re much more focused in terms of the overall timeline, set in the year 1957. Billy and Keiko are already together, but there are definite sparks between Keiko and Lee. It served as neat foreshadowing for Keiko’s son, who will also fall in love with two people.

The end of Monarch Season 2, episode 1 introduces a new Titan, one first investigated by Monarch all the way back in 1957. According to reports, the creature – which is strikingly similar to a kraken of legend and lore – is still worshiped by tribes in Chile, but hasn’t been seen in 200 years. That’s roughly the 1750s, which corresponds with a lot of the early legends of the kraken, making the timeline work rather well.

